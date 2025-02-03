'I binge-watched 100 Death In Paradise episodes and these are my new series predictions'

OPINION: After binge-watching Death In Paradise, here's what I think of the new detective and what's to come.

After binge-watching more than 100 Death In Paradise episodes in the past few months to catch up, I loved the start of the new series. The sun-drenched Caribbean makes the perfect backdrop for a murder mystery.

Watching a lot of episodes back to back, I noticed sometimes the same sleight of hand is used again and again in the cosy crime drama in the fictional island of Saint Marie. Like Agatha Christie, Death In Paradise often uses the same trick for solutions of the murders for a second time (or a third, fourth, etc) and we are for the most part happy to play along. Of course, creator Robert Thorogood was inspired by Agatha Christie, telling the BBC in 2024: "It was Agatha Christie in book form that I first fell in love... I thought [at the time] I was just enjoying myself, but it turns out that - that obsessive love - I would be able to monetise later on."

With the previous series fresh in my mind, there are a few things I predict will happen in Death In Paradise series 14.

New detective DI Mervin Wilson and the change he'll make

Death in Paradise's DI Mervin Wilson (AKA Don Gilet) in his role as lead detective. (BBC)

It's always hard to say goodbye to the latest detective and DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) had become one of my favourites, even if it hadn't started out that way. Naturally all eyes were on DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet) when he arrived to step into his shoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans have already delivered their verdict on new detective DI Mervin who appeared in the Christmas episode and kicked off his first Death In Paradise series. And I agree — he's fantastic.

As Death In Paradise fans, we are all willing to forget that Gilet played a murderer in the fourth season — just like we were with Little who played a different role on the show before his big entrance as the lead detective.

It seems TV bosses know those who have been successful in their guest roles — and have liked it — could indeed be an excellent fit for that special lead detective role when it becomes available. (Keep your eyes peeled for guests who have future potential!)

DI Mervin is the first Death In Paradise detective who comes across at times rude — and surprisingly, it works. This brashness has already grated the nerves of his colleagues in Saint Marie, much to the amusement of everyone watching and cringing at home.

DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) has left Death In Paradise. (BBC)

Although it's something new, all of the Death In Paradise detectives have had their quirks. Take DI Neville, he was allergic to almost everything when he arrived in the Caribbean — although by the end of his stay this had been toned down quite a lot. When solving a crime, DI Neville also loved to record his thoughts on a dictaphone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of all the detectives, DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) was arguably the most eccentric and is widely considered the fans' favourite. Now he has his own spin off show Beyond Paradise which follows the detective back "home" in sleepy Devon where he continues to solve crimes.

Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) in Beyond Paradise. (BBC)

One storyline that always remains the same is that the detectives at first find it difficult to adjust to life under the sun, then they all fall in love with the job. For DI Mervin, I think that means we will see a warmer and more vulnerable side to him as time goes on.

Death In Paradise writers will do this through his side case, finding out what happened to his mum in the so-called accident as he believes she was murdered.

Death In Paradise romance

The Death In Paradise cast. (BBC)

And would it be Death In Paradise without a little romance? In fact, widower DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O'Hanlon) is the only lead detective not to fall in love with a fellow detective during his time on the island.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of the other leads have become smitten with their second in command, the Detective Sergeant. Two of the detectives, DI Richard Poole (Ben Miller) and Humphrey, fell for Camille Bordey (Sara Martins).

Naomi Thomas (Shanton Jackson) may be rolling her eyes at the blunt detective DI Mervin but could the two of them possibly fall in love? It's definitely on the cards. Or perhaps after finding his daughter, it's commissioner Selwyn Patterson's (Don Warrington) turn to find a connection?

Is Commissioner Selwyn Patterson leaving Death In Paradise?

Death In Paradise's Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) and DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet). (BBC)

Selwyn is the beating heart of Death In Paradise. We've had to say goodbye to many Death In Paradise favourites over time but Selwyn (Don Warrington) and Catherine Bordey (Élizabeth Bourgine) are the only remaining stars from the original series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selwyn's job is in jeopardy for the first time. JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare) returns to Death In Paradise and he warned the commissioner that the headquarters are planning to "dissolve" his position, saying: "I'm really, really sorry, sir."

Speechless Selwyn must battle to save his job. Watching Friday's episode, I must admit I was worrying for Selwyn (and the future of Death In Paradise).

Death in Paradise's Selwyn Patterson has been there from the original series. (BBC)

But I can breathe a sigh of relief that Selwyn can't possibly be leaving the show after all this time. No, Warrington admits his character has to work through the crisis.

He told The Radio Times: "He's shocked by it, it's not what he expected. It comes as a bolt from the blue. It means that he has to deal with a situation that he hadn't expected at all and it's going to mean a big change in his life, in his status. It's monumental. He has to work through a crisis, really, and he resolves it in one way or another."

It's not the first time there has been a question mark over Selwyn leaving the show.

In the show's 100th episode, Selwyn was shot in a dramatic sequence that saw him fall into the ocean and everyone feared he would die. Except real life actor Warrington. He never feared for Selwyn would be killed off saying simply "no" when asked about the possibility.

Selwyn Patterson has the top job in the police department. (BBC)

He told Yahoo UK and other press at the time: "I thought it was a very smart thing to do on [the writer's] part, really, because it kind of encompasses the whole series. I mean since the beginning it had elements of everything, that was the celebration really. I read very quickly, I got to the end."

"Absolutely", Warrington said, he skipped to the end of the script to discover Selwyn's fate.

Warrington loved shooting the daring stunt scene where he fell into the ocean. "I loved it," he said. "You get to a certain age and people think you're fragile, you'll break. [The stunt team] were wonderful, they really were wonderful. They protected me like I was something from the crown jewels, I was surrounded by people in the water and they were waiting for me, it was wonderful. But I insisted, 'I can do it and I'm gonna swim out.' So I love doing that, actually, I really did. And it was very nice to see the amount of affection people had, they were very concerned."

The BBC is onto a winning formula with Death In Paradise. It mirrors the best of Agatha Christie: a whodunnit set abroad. Think A Caribbean Mystery for the modern age. Bring on the next 100 episodes!

Death In Paradise continues on BBC One at 9pm on Friday.