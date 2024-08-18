Death investigation underway after bicyclist dies in collision with train near Ferndale

The Bellingham Herald
1 min read

Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist died Saturday, Aug. 17 after being struck by a train in Ferndale.

Traveling south on Hovander Road at approximately 2 p.m., the cyclist struck a railroad crossing bar and was “thrown into the path of the moving train,” according to a city of Ferndale news release.

The incident was investigated by the Ferndale Police Department, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington State Patrol, and the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Medical assistance and support was provided by Whatcom County Fire District 7 and Support Officers of Whatcom County.

