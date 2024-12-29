After the death of Jimmy Carter, how many former US presidents are still alive today?

The United States lost one of its former commanders-in-chief on Sunday with the death of President Jimmy Carter.

Since losing the White House to Ronald Reagan in 1980, Carter has seen seven other men hold the country's highest office. He was there for each incoming president's inauguration, except for Joe Biden's in 2021, which he missed because of health concerns and the coronavirus pandemic.

Carter, who served from 1977 to 1981, was the only president alive who was in office during the 1970s after the death in 2006 of Gerald Ford, and, at age 98, was the oldest living former president.

Now, only four former presidents are alive, and only one was in office during the 20th century. Here are the remaining living presidents and what they have done since leaving the White House:

U.S. President Jimmy Carter announces new sanctions against Iran in retaliation for taking U.S. hostages, at the White House in Washington, U.S. April 7, 1980.

Bill Clinton

The only president from the 20th century, Clinton, 78, was in office from 1993 to 2001. Since then, the 42nd president has been involved in multiple charitable organizations. He also has remained in politics, speaking at every Democratic National Convention since leaving office. He was heavily involved in the 2008 and 2016 presidential campaigns for his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter, listen during a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington.

George W. Bush

In office from 2001 to 2009, Bush, 78, has lived a rather quiet life in his home state of Texas. He established himself as a painter, including publishing a book of portraits of immigrants. He supported his brother, Jeb Bush, in his 2016 presidential campaign and in 2022 was part of a public conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Barack Obama

The youngest living former president, 63, Obama criticized President-elect Donald Trump numerous times and endorsed Biden, his former vice president, during Biden's 2020 presidential campaign. He campaigned in several states ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Donald Trump

Trump is now the oldest living former president; at 78, he is only 22 days older than Bush. He won the 2024 general election and will return to office when Biden steps down on Jan. 20, 2025.

In 2019, Carter questioned Trump's legitimacy as president, saying, "he was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf." Trump responded by calling Carter "a terrible president."

