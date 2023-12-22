Death of Kamloops, B.C., man now being investigated as homicide, say RCMP

RCMP have released a photo of Mark Hoffman of Kamloops, B.C., and his dog in the hope that people will come forward with information. (RCMP - image credit)

Police say the death of a Kamloops, B.C., man is now being investigated as a homicide.

The body of Mark Hoffman was found near Inks Lake, about 16 kilometres southwest of Kamloops.

The death was initially reported on Monday.

RCMP said Thursday they have confirmed the exact location of the homicide as a spot within the Logan Lake Community Forest west of Highway 5 off Inks Lake Road.

RCMP also released a photo of Hoffman and his dog.

The RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit, which is leading the investigation, is urging anyone with information "no matter how insignificant it may seem" to come forward.

"We're particularly interested in speaking with anyone who had interactions with Mark Hoffman on December 15th or 16th, or anyone who was in the vicinity of the crime scene during that period," Insp. Brent Novakoski said in a statement.