Death of man found injured in Kansas City in April ruled homicide, police say

Kansas City police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of a man who died a month afterbeing critically injured in the Palestine East neighborhood of Kansas City in April.

The man,who has not been publicly named, was found when Kansas City police officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Brighton Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on April 19. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he remained until his death on May 27, according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a Kansas City Police Department spokesperson.

The man’s death was ruled a homicide after Jackson County medical examiners completed an autopsy Thursday, according to Gonzalez. The man’s manner of death has not been publicly released.

Though no one is in custody, KCPD detectives have made progress in identifying a person of interest, Gonzalez said.

With the reclassification of his death, the man became the 87th known homicide victim in Kansas City this year, according to data collected by the Star.

At this time last year, 122 homicides had been reported in the city, according to Star data.