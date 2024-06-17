Death of man found in south Sacramento with gunshot wound being investigated as suspicious

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help as they investigate the shooting of a man found dead Monday morning in a south Sacramento home.

Deputies were called to assist firefighters just before 5:30 a.m. on the 5000 block of I Parkway for a man who had suffered from at least one gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead by firefighters, and authorities were unsure if the death was considered a homicide.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, detectives were called in to investigate the death, but it was not known Monday afternoon the shooting was criminal in nature. “(We’ll) be asking for the public’s help,” he told reporters.

The identity of the man was expected to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after relatives are notified of the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 918-874-5115 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tipsters may be eligible for a $1,000 reward and may remain anonymous.