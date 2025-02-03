Do you like Death in Paradise’s new detective Don Gilet? Have Your Say

Don Gilet is the new lead of the BBC show as detective Mervin Wilson, and Yahoo UK wants to know what readers think of him.

Death in Paradise series 14 is the first with Don Gilet as lead after he joined the show in the 2024 Christmas special following Ralf Little's exit. (BBC)

Death in Paradise has a new detective in town, DI Mervin Wilson played by Don Gilet. The actor joined the show in the 2024 Christmas special after Ralf Little's Neville Parker decided to leave Saint Marie in order to pursue a relationship with the love of his life.

Gilet's character has made quite the impression on the BBC show, with the character rubbing people the wrong way wherever he goes with his rude behaviour and dismissive attitude towards Saint Marie. Series 14 sees Mervin want to return to London as soon as possible, and he makes this clear at almost every possible turn by referencing everything that makes the UK better than the Caribbean island.

This hasn't exactly endeared him to his colleagues, particularly not Detective Sergeant Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) or Officer Darlene Curtis (Ginny Holder) — the latter of which often calls Mervin out for not saying please when he makes unreasonable demands.

With the detective off on the wrong foot from the start, the question is what do viewers make of him? Yahoo UK wants to find out, and we're keen to hear from our readers about their thoughts on Gilet's character so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gilet has only just started his appearance on the show, and while he can be seen as rude and entitled now it is likely that he will come to change his ways the longer he stays on Saint Marie. The character revealed that he arrived on the island in order to learn the truth about his birth mother, having tracked her down to Saint Marie only to learn that she had died.

The premiere episode then ended on the shocking revelation that Mervin believes she was murdered, thus giving him motivation to stay longer than he originally intended.

Read more:

Death in Paradise feels like 'home’ for returning star Tobi Bakare

Return to Paradise star Anna Samson reveals all about Death in Paradise spin-off

Death in Paradise viewers deliver same verdict on new detective

Will he find new purpose on the island and decide to make the move a more permanent one? Viewers will have to wait and see.

Don Gilet's Mervin is a fish out of water, a detective who never intended to move to Saint Marie but travelled there to learn about his birth mother but perhaps the move could be permanent. (BBC)

Gilet has spoken about his character's arc in series 14, sharing: "Mervin must learn to deal with his mother’s death. He constantly goes from trying to move on to trying to figure it out exactly what might have happened again, if anything at all. Then he’s also got these cases to solve on a regular basis, he’s got his job to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It’s great how the story has been written and unravels. There’s a possibility that there might have been some suspicious circumstances related to her death, but we don’t know for sure. The question is can he juggle the personal with the professional? Can he get the job done or will it become too much for him?"

Share your thoughts with Yahoo about Don Gilet in Death in Paradise here.

Death in Paradise airs every Friday at 9pm on BBC One, with episodes also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.