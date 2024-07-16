Death in Paradise star is "committed" to the BBC show after exit

Former Death in Paradise star Sara Martins has said she "will be committed forever" to the series.

The actor is well known for playing Camille Bordey on the BBC show, appearing in the first four seasons and making two appearances since – most recently in the 13th season.

Martins has now revealed that despite wanting to turn down returns, producers come up with ideas that tempt her back, suggesting that she will always be "connected" to the show.

"The thing is, I always say no, and I always come back – even if it's for one episode or one scene, the producers always come up with a nice idea that makes me smile," the star told the Radio Times.

"And the thing is, I'm so connected to the show. I love it. I will be committed forever. Nothing is on schedule, but we never know. Maybe, maybe not."

The comments come after former star Joséphine Jobert recently ruled out a return as DS Florence Cassell, saying she has "definitely done [her] time on the show".

Death in Paradise is currently gearing up for season 14, which will see Don Gilet take over as new Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson following the exit of Ralf Little's Neville Parker.

In other news, show creator Robert Thorogood recently revealed that comedian David Mitchell was originally lined up to play the show's first lead Richard Poole, before Ben Miller was cast in the role.

"David was originally pencilled in to be the lead in Death in Paradise," he explained to OK!. "When the show was green lit, he was attached, but it was about then that he'd fallen in love with Victoria [Coren Mitchell].

"He was very, very polite about it as you can imagine and said, 'I'm really sorry, but I can't go to the Caribbean for six months. I've just started dating Vicky Coren.'”

Death in Paradise and its spin-off, Beyond Paradise, both air on BBC One and stream on BBC iPlayer.

