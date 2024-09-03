Death in Paradise star reflects on difficult scene with Ralf Little before exit

Death in Paradise star Taj Atwal has reflected on a difficult scene she shared with Ralf Little before his exit from the show – explaining that the weather proved to be a distraction.

Little's character DI Neville Parker bid farewell to the sunshine isle of Saint Marie earlier this year, ditching his travelling plans to bet on a future with Florence (Joséphine Jobert).

However, his exit storyline wasn't all smooth sailing, as the detective's ex-girlfriend Zoe (Atwal) returned to Saint Marie to reunite with him after he unknowingly flirted with her through the comments on his blog.

Reflecting on her time filming the BBC series, Atwal recalled the challenges posed by the weather which made filming a scene with her co-star trickier than anticipated.



"I burned my feet on the sand on the beach in a scene, it was that hot!" the actor told Radio Times.

"I'm trying to do this particular scene with Ralf and all I kept thinking was, 'I'm not going to be able to finish this scene, I need to run off the beach and jump into the sea to cool down.'"

Despite the heat, Atwal said that she "really loved being out in Guadeloupe" for a short filming block of under a week.

The actor revealed that she had "no idea" she was going to be a part of Little's exit storyline when she was cast in the show, and also shared her thoughts on Zoe and Neville's brief reconnection.

"I mean she was pretty confident to go out there after him and he took it pretty well, considering," she said.

"I think he let her down as gently as he could. She got a nice few days with him trying to work it out but, alas, it was not to be."

Following Little's exit from Death in Paradise, Don Gilet replaced him as the series' new lead, DI Mervin Wilson. The former EastEnders star will make his debut in a feature-length Christmas special.

Death in Paradise and airs on BBC One and streams on BBC iPlayer.

