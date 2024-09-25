Death in Paradise's Joséphine Jobert doesn't miss the BBC show

Joséphine Jobert has shared that she doesn’t miss filming for Death in Paradise, saying “it’s time to move on”.

The star played Florence Cassell in the BBC show between 2015 and 2022, before eventually calling time on the role with a final appearance in the 13th series earlier this year.

Ahead of her role in the upcoming show Saint-Pierre, Jobert took to Instagram Live to participate in a Q+A with her followers, with one fan asking if she missed her role on Death in Paradise.

“Not really,” responded Jobert (via Hello). “I had a great time and I made the best out of it. I have amazing memories and met amazing people too. But [it's] time to move on.”

The latest statement follows Jobert’s previous comments on the series, in which she stated that she would not be interested in reprising her role as Florence in a spin-off series.

“I think I can safely say no. I've already left and come back many times and I've definitely done my time on the show. I've finally been able to say goodbye to Florence and I am very grateful to have been part of this project that has brought so many lovely things in my life.

“I am also happy to be able to move on and take part in new projects. But I completely understand why the question is asked. In fact, I am very touched that the public wants to continue following Florence.”

Whilst it isn't likely that Jobert will return to the world of Death in Paradise anytime soon, fans will soon see the actor in Saint-Pierre, which follows a pair of detectives (played by Jobert and Allan Hawco) as they solve local crimes.

“After the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Inspector, Donny Fitzpatrick (Hawco), digs too deeply into a local politician’s nefarious activity, he is exiled to work in Saint-Pierre et Miquelon - the French Territory nestled in the Atlantic Ocean,” reads the logline for the show.

Beyond Paradise and Death in Paradise both air on BBC One and stream on BBC iPlayer.

