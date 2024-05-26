Death roll rises to 670 after massive landslide devastates village in Papua New Guinea
The International Organization for Migration on Sunday increased its estimate of the death toll from a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea to more than 670.
The International Organization for Migration on Sunday increased its estimate of the death toll from a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea to more than 670.
Earl Evans was out on a whooping crane survey in Wood Buffalo National Park with Parks Canada and the Canadian Wildlife Service when he saw something he'd never seen before. Evans, who lives in Fort Smith, N.W.T., said he's done the same survey flight for years. "I told the pilot, 'there's something on the ground over there that shouldn't be there,'" he said."The sun hit something off to the north, so I kept my eye on it. Just as we were going by, I saw it was something that wasn't normal."Evans
In the Green Germany has so much energy coming from installed solar panels that it has outpaced consumer demand and pushed energy prices into a steep nose dive — as much as an 87 percent drop. In a Tuesday report from the European financial services firm SEB, prices for energy during the day have dropped […]
Beachgoers may be flocking to the shorelines this Memorial Day weekend – but so might white sharks, which have been spotted recently in New England, scientists in Massachusetts have warned.
Heavy snow falling on parts of the Prairies may approach a long-standing record for the latest hefty snow this late in the year
Tennessee conservationists have now released more than 100 hellbenders as part of a recent program.
Hawaii's green sea turtles are dying from mysterious tumors. Maddux Alexander Springer spent 400 hours diving and working with a lab to find out why.
Two teams of scientists have discovered a theoretically habitable planet called Gliese 12b that’s smaller than Earth but bigger than Venus, just 40 light-years away.
After a round of nocturnal thunderstorms in southwest Ontario, more stormy weather could arrive on Saturday
A Central American tayra weasel that escaped from a zoo in England was safely recaptured after about five days on the loose.
The final weekend in May could get off to a stormy start in southern Ontario, with a widespread chance of thunderstorms, but it will conclude on a much more sunny note before we see additional rainfall
South Asia is facing a prolonged, intense heat wave during the world’s largest election, with officials in India using oral rehydrating salts to combat near-50-degree heat. Much of Pakistan is also facing unbearable conditions. Eric Sorensen reports.
At secluded sites across Alberta this summer, grizzly bears — enticed by the perfume of fresh berries, molasses, rancid fish or cow's blood — will wander into corrals hemmed with barbed wire.Known as hair-snag sites, the scent lures are part of a new, long-term study monitoring the health of grizzly bears in the province.The traps are designed to capture hair from each passing bear, helping conservationists better track Alberta's fragile populations of the giant, solitary predators.At each site,
NEW DELHI (AP) — Bangladesh evacuated nearly 800,000 people from vulnerable areas on Sunday as the country and neighboring India awaited the arrival of a severe cyclone that has formed over the Bay of Bengal. The storm is expected to cross Bangladesh and India’s West Bengal coasts around midnight Sunday. The India Meteorological Department said it is expected to reach maximum wind speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour (75 mph), with gusts up to 135 kph (85 mph) hitting West Bengal’s Sagar Isla
A portion of Los Angeles' Mulholland Drive has reopened after it was damaged during a monster storm that unleashed mud and debris flows nearly four months ago.
Climate scientists and engineers are looking at solutions, that to some, might sound like they’re straight out of science fiction.
General Sherman appears to be holding up well (not bad for a 2,200-year-old), but because of pests and climate change, the largest tree in the world needs a checkup
A community group discovers scores of tree saplings flattened in a playing field.
Damaging storms move out, but another system takes aim Sunday
A long-awaited announcement involving Lake Okeechobee was made Friday morning by the Army Corps of Engineers.
Meteorologist Kevin Skarupa says nice weather will start the holiday weekend.