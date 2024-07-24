Death toll continues to rise after devastating landslide in Ethiopia

Local residents are still searching for survivors after a landslide in a remote area of southern Ethiopia killed more than 220 people, the deadliest such disaster recorded in the Horn of Africa nation.

Crowds of people were gathered at the site of the tragedy, some clawing through the mud with shovels or their bare hands, according to images posted on social media by the local authority.

The death toll rose to more than 229 on Tuesday afternoon, local authorities said, as quoted by French news agency AFP.

Earlier, the government-owned Ethiopia Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) said 157 people had died in the landslide in the Geze-Gofa district in an isolated mountainous region in the South Ethiopia regional state.

Five people had been pulled alive from the mud and were receiving treatment at medical facilities, the EBC reported more than 24 hours after the disaster struck on Monday morning.

The broadcaster quoted local administrator Dagemawi Ayele as saying that most of the victims were buried after they went to help the inhabitants of a house hit by an initial landslide.

"Those who rushed for live-saving work have perished in the disaster including the locality's administrator, teachers, health professionals and agricultural professionals," EBC quoted Dagemawi as saying.

Search continues

Earlier, the Gofa zone Communications Affairs Department, quoting local official Habtamu Fetena, said 146 people had lost their lives.

Habtamu said the bodies of 96 men and 50 women had been found, adding that the search was "continuing vigorously" and warning that the number of dead could increase.

(with AFP)



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Extreme weather blamed for 195,000 deaths, €560 billion in damage over past 40 years: Report

Liberia contemplates moving capital after disastrous flooding

Kenya and Tanzania face 'humanitarian crisis' amid disastrous floods