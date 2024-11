The death toll in Lebanon crosses 3,000 in the 13-month Israel-Hezbollah war, Health Ministry says

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Health Ministry said more than 3,000 people have been killed during 13 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. At least 13,492 have been injured.

Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel the day after Hamas’ surprise attack into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 ignited the war in Gaza. Hezbollah and Hamas are both allied with Iran.

The Associated Press