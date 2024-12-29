Death toll rises to 47 after plane crashes into wall, bursts into flames in South Korea

The death toll after a passenger plane skid off the runway at an airport in South Korea and burst into flames has risen to 47, according to local officials.

The National Fire Agency said the fire has almost been put out but emergency crews are still trying to pull people from the Jeju Air passenger plane that was carrying 181 people from Bangkok to the southern town of Muan.

Footage of the crash aired by YTN television showed the Jeju Air plane skidding across the airstrip, apparently with its landing gear still closed, and colliding with a concrete wall on the edge of the facility.

The transport ministry said the incident happened at 9:03am local time.

Emergency officials in Muan said they were examining the cause of the fire.

They said the plane's landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned.

Local TV stations aired footage showing thick pillows of black smoke billowing from the plane engulfed with flame.

A passenger rescued from the Muan plane crash is transported to a hospital in Mokpo, 29 December, 2024 - Cho Geun-young/AP

