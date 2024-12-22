Death toll from stampedes at 2 Christmas charity events in Nigeria rises to 32

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The death toll from stampedes during two Christmas charity events in Nigeria has increased from 13 to 32, police said Sunday, with many of the victims collapsing during a crowd surge as people grew desperate for food items.

The dead included 22 people in southeastern Anambra state’s Okija town, where a philanthropist organized a food distribution, local police spokesman Tochukwu Ikenga said.

Ten others were also confirmed dead in the capital, Abuja, where a church organized a charity event to distribute food and clothing items.

Dyepkazah Shibayan, The Associated Press