Death Valley flirts with global temperature record this week

The Weather Network - Video

A massive heat dome is setting up over Western North America, threatening the warmest temperatures ever recorded globally. This could have deadly impacts as heat this high is extremely life-threatening. B.C. could see its warmest weather since 2021. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.

