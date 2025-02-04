Deaths of 30,000 fish off WA coast made more likely by climate change, research finds

Petra Stock
·3 min read
<span>Ningaloo Reef, on the north-west coast of Western Australia. Ocean temperatures in the area were 1.5C higher than average over a five-month period.</span><span>Photograph: Suzanne Long/Alamy</span>
Ningaloo Reef, on the north-west coast of Western Australia. Ocean temperatures in the area were 1.5C higher than average over a five-month period.Photograph: Suzanne Long/Alamy

Marine heatwaves linked to the deaths of 30,000 fish off the Western Australia coast were up to 100 times more likely to occur because of climate change, new research has found.

Waters off WA have been affected by prolonged marine heatwaves since September last year.

Regions off the north-west coast were hottest, with ocean temperatures 1.5C higher than average over a five-month period and sometimes 4-5C higher at the surface.

Analysis by the non-profit group Climate Central found climate change had made the marine heatwave 20 times more likely to occur – and the most impacted period in November 100 times more likely. Heatwave conditions are triggered when an area is hotter than 90% of recorded temperatures for that time of year over at least five consecutive days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Ocean heatwave likely killed 30,000 fish off Western Australia coast, government says

Dr Andrew Pershing, the chief program officer at Climate Central, which has adapted climate attribution methods for studying major weather events on land to the ocean, said the escalating heat seen off the coast of WA was “not a normal event”.

“This is an event that is directly tied to burning fossil fuels,” he said.

The group’s Ocean Climate Shift Index drew on satellite data from organisations like the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and applied 13 climate models, to isolate the effect of carbon pollution from human activities, Pershing said.

Nearly 90% of marine heatwaves were now attributable to human-caused global heating and are expected to increase in frequency, intensity and duration as fossil fuel emissions continue to rise, previous studies have found .

ADVERTISEMENT

Marine heatwaves caused “prolonged thermal stress” to marine life, which authorities say likely contributed to the mass fish kill observed at beaches along WA’s Pilbara coast.

Australia was “on the frontline” of these effects, Pershing said. These events led to fish kills and coral bleaching and had widespread consequences for industries like fishing and tourism.

A marine heatwave off the WA coast in 2010-11 damaged more than a third of seagrass meadows in Shark Bay.

Dr Matt Rayson, an oceanographer at the University of Western Australia, who was not involved in the attribution study, said the heat that began building in the north in September had slowly crept down into the western side of Australia, with the ocean getting warmer at the surface.

Autonomous ocean robots, deployed by the university, had also measured temperatures below the surface, finding unusual levels of heat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Australia’s north-west reefs teem with life – but they are also at the centre of a massive fossil fuel expansion

Rayson said 90% of the extra energy trapped by greenhouse gases was stored in the ocean, increasing the probability of ocean heatwaves. As well as effects on marine life, this additional energy could translate into severe weather events like tropical cyclones.

WA’s unusual marine heat was continuing to escalate. In January, ocean temperatures were consistently at least 1.6C hotter than average, according to Climate Central.

Pershing said marine heatwaves weren’t random. They were connected to climate change, he said, and becoming more intense and frequent as humans continued to pollute the atmosphere.

“Humans are affecting the planet in a lot of ways. We’re used to thinking of how it affects us on land, but it’s affecting everything on the planet, and the ocean is such a huge part of our planet.”

Latest Stories

  • Piikani Nation hunters harvest first bison in Banff in over 145 years

    The skull of a bison sits on display with the Piikani Nation flag hung on the wall behind it. Some of the men responsible for the skull's presence are sharing their experience of returning to their ancestral hunting grounds for the first time in 145 years.It's been nearly four months since Joshua Crow Shoe, Rylan Weasel Bear, Owen Stump, Kieven Weasel Bear and Leroy Crazy Boy hiked through a remote area of Banff National Park to look for bison, but what they felt on the day of their ultimate suc

  • Archaeologists uncover ‘lost’ home of England’s last Anglo-Saxon king

    Archaeologists believe they found a residence of medieval ruler Harold Godwinson, England’s last Anglo-Saxon king. A nearby church and toilet were vital clues.

  • NASA says Mars rover sample has textures 'unlike anything we've seen’

    The samples collected by the Perseverance rover could shed light on the planet’s history

  • Investigation starts after wind turbine fire

    The blaze broke out at a farm on Sunday morning.

  • 2 large N.S. exporters say they're prepared for U.S. tariffs

    Representatives for two large exporters in Nova Scotia say they're ready for U.S. import tariffs, even though they were delayed on Monday just before they were to be implemented.Mike Hartery, co-manager of the Port Hawkesbury Paper mill, said the company had been waiting Monday afternoon to find out if the promised 25 per cent import tariff would kick in on Tuesday.The mill was not expecting any special carve-outs or exemptions for the paper industry, he said."We believe that that is highly unli

  • This company is using fish guts to feed flies

    NRGene, an agriculture technology company, is teaming up with Île-à-la-Crosse Fish Company to get unused fish waste, which would otherwise be dumped in landfills, to feed black soldier flies before they lay eggs.

  • 'Incredibly dangerous': How to prepare for incoming ice storm

    Though some snow is possible with this system, the main weather threat will be freezing rain, and thus ice, forecasters said.

  • Brace for travel woes: Risk of ice, significant snow ahead in Ontario

    Don't let your guard down, as rounds of messy winter weather take aim at Ontario this week. The threat for freezing rain and significant snow are on the table

  • ‘Sally’ Review: Astronaut Sally Ride’s Life Partner Shares the Personal Saga of the Public Icon

    During one of the countless, often boneheaded interviews Sally Ride endured about her pioneering role in the United States space program, she schools a reporter on how to address her. “It’s Dr. Ride or Sally, but not Miss,” she says, flashing a smile that softened the lecture and much of director Cristina Costantini’s absorbing documentary …

  • Frigid temperatures blanket Alberta, triggering extreme cold warnings

    After a decidedly icy weekend, Albertans are waking up to another frigid morning with extreme cold warnings in place across much of Alberta. Extremely cold wind chill values near – 40 are expected or occurring in nearly every corner the province. Environment Canada is warning against the risk of frostbite and exposure as the region remains in the grips of a prolonged cold snap.The frigid temperatures will likely continue for parts of Alberta until the middle of the week.Cold spotsIn Edmonton, te

  • Île-à-la-Crosse, Sask., company teams up with flies-as-food startup to provide fish guts as feed

    An Île-à-la-Crosse, Sask., fishing company has made a deal to use fish waste to feed flies instead of dumping it in the landfill.NRGene Canada, an agriculture technology company, announced on Jan. 16 it was teaming up with Île-à-la-Crosse Fish Company to use fish waste to feed black soldier fly larvae.NRGene was started in 2020 with the goal of making food out of flies. The company collaborated with a Swiss technology group called Bühler to set up the North American Insect Centre at the Universi

  • Winter's first widespread snowfall hits Metro Vancouver, with more on the way

    VANCOUVER — The first widespread snowfall of winter has hit Metro Vancouver, with Environment Canada warning the ongoing wintry blast could eventually bring up to 25 centimetres to start off a frigid week.

  • Some Canadians are boycotting U.S. products and buying local in wake of Trump tariffs

    Canadians have begun organizing efforts of their own to counteract U.S. tariffs imposed Saturday by President Donald Trump, with some heeding calls by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who quickly announced retaliatory levies against the U.S., to buy Canadian and boycott U.S. goods as much as possible.Giancarlo Trimarchi, past-chair of the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers and president of Vince's Market in Sharon, Ont., said he has begun creating "Made in Canada" tags to be placed alongsi

  • How an ancient asteroid strike carved out 2 grand canyons on the moon

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — New research shows that when an asteroid slammed into the moon billions of years ago, it carved out a pair of grand canyons on the lunar far side.

  • Who gets water in Alberta as demand grows? Debate heats up as government consults

    As droughts become more common, industries expand and populations grow, the Alberta government is studying how water is managed in the province and whether any rules need to change.Over the past number of months, it has held a series of open-ended town halls, open houses, online surveys and other forms of engagement. It's all tied to a stated goal of increasing water availability and improving the water management system in Alberta. The first phase of that consultation has just wrapped up. Some,

  • Atmospheric river will continue to drench portions of California, forecasters say

    At atmospheric river continues to slam portions of California Tuesday, with multiple inches of rain expected until Wednesday morning.

  • China plans to send a flying robot to search for water on the moon’s far side

    China plans to send a flying robot to the far side of the moon next year to search for the frozen water that could hold the key to future lunar exploration, as the country pushes forward with its ambitious space program.

  • The impact of Donald Trump’s anti-climate measures on our heating planet

    Regardless of Donald Trump’s embrace of fossil fuels, the writing is on the wall. It’s not a matter of if the world moves away from them dramatically, but when.

  • Electric trucks cheaper than diesel vehicles on long-haul routes in Shenzhen trial: expert

    Battery-powered electric trucks driving long-distance routes from Shenzhen are more cost-effective than those powered by diesel fuel, according to an expert from a think tank. A pilot programme completed last year in the city showed that trucks that run on batteries beat diesel-fuelled vehicles in terms of total cost of ownership if their annual mileage exceeded 60,000 kilometres, said Xie Haiming, the director of Shenzhen Xieli New Energy and Intelligent Connected Vehicle Innovation Centre, a t

  • Wide range of labels make identifying Canadian products 'extremely tricky'

    TORONTO — Determining how Canadian a product is can be so much of a minefield, experts say anyone attempting to support homegrown options will need to do their research and prepare to make tough choices.