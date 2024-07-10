Deaths of commentator’s wife and daughters ‘utterly devastating’, BBC says

The BBC have described the crossbow deaths of the wife and two daughters of racing commentator John Hunt as “utterly devastating” after a manhunt was launched for their alleged killer .

As part of a note sent to BBC 5 Live staff on Wednesday, the organisation said it would provide Mr Hunt with “all the support we can” following the murders of Carol Hunt and her two daughters in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

A massive manhunt has been launched for their suspected killer, Kyle Clifford, 26, who is believed by police to be armed and in Hertfordshire or north London.

Hertfordshire Police have urged Kyle Clifford to make contact with the force (Hertfordshire Police/PA)

The note to BBC 5 Live staff read: “The news today about John Hunt’s family is utterly devastating.

“Our thoughts are with John and his family at this incredibly difficult time and we will provide him with all the support we can.”

Armed police searched a home in Rendlesham Road, Enfield, on Wednesday morning as the hunt for Clifford continued.

He is wanted over the deaths of Mrs Hunt and two of her daughters who were aged 25 and 28.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson from Hertfordshire Police told reporters the murders are believed to be “targeted”.

The force also warned the public not to approach the suspect who “may be in possession of a crossbow”.

Messages of condolence were posted on social media by figures from the racing world.

ITV racing commentator Matt Chapman wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “No words needed for what has happened to @HuntyCaller and family today.

“Impossible to comprehend the pain. Just know we are all here for you John. We love you pal – racing loves you.”

The Amateur Jockeys Association of Great Britain and Beverley Racecourse were among others sending their sympathies.