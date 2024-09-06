Deaths of three children in Staines being treated as murder

The deaths of three children at a property in Staines are being investigated as murder, police have said.

Two of the children, Nikodem and Kacper Swiderski, were aged two and the other, Dominik Swiderski, was aged three.

They were found at an address in Bremer Road where the body of their father, Piotr Swiderski, 31, was also discovered.

Surrey Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with their investigation.

The boys' mother Angelika Swiderski paid tribute to her sons as "happy, active children, full of life and happiness".

"They were always smiling and even when I looked sad, they would say 'Mummy smile like us'," she added.

Senior investigating officer DCI Kimball Edey said: "I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family of Dominik, Kacper and Nikodem for their loss.

"They will continue to be supported by specialist officers as our investigation continues. I would ask that their privacy is respected at what is a tremendously difficult time for them."

Surrey Police completed a mandatory referral to the police watchdog due to previous police contact with the family, but the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) determined earlier this week an investigation into this previous contact was not required.

Inquests into the death of the three boys and Mr Swiderski will be opened and adjourned on 10 September, police said.