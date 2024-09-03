Debate continues over possible change to borough's voting system
Two borough council members in Wrightsville, York County, are raising concerns ahead of an expected vote on whether to change the voting system.
Two borough council members in Wrightsville, York County, are raising concerns ahead of an expected vote on whether to change the voting system.
Kamala Harris was interrupted by a heckler during a speech at a Labor Day campaign rally at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local #5 training facility in Pittsburgh.Speaking after an introduction by Joe Biden, who hailed his decision as nominee in 2020 to select her as his vice president as “the single best decision I made as president of the United States of America,” Harris spent much of her time pleading her case that an administration under her would be more benefi
The “Star Wars” actor offered a way to “respond in kind” to the former president.
The Democratic candidate for vice president tore into the former president in a Labor Day speech in Milwaukee.
The former president also recalled former first lady Melania Trump's reaction.
John Cleese is no fan of Donald Trump, but the Monty Python legend is now starting to question the former U.S. president’s mental acuity. In a string of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Cleese was in an acerbic mood about a speech made by 78-year-old Trump in Potterville, MI, last week. The British multi-hyphenate’s rant …
Stuart Stevens said there’s a simple reason Trump could see his support collapse.
It's "most telling," said Glenn Kirschner.
MAGA's AI onslaught continues. This weekend, doubling down on accusations that vice president Kamala Harris is a Marxist communist (she isn't), former president Donald Trump took to Truth Social to boost a clearly AI-generated image of Harris donned in communist attire, Joseph Lenin-esque mustache and all. This wouldn't be the first time that Trump has […]
"You do have to wonder," the Republican nominee said while hurling wild accusations on right-wing host Monica Crowley's podcast.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has seized a plane used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and flown it from the Dominican Republic to Florida after determining that its purchase violated U.S. sanctions, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday. The seizure of the aircraft came amid continuing pressure on Maduro at home and abroad over a contested July 28 election that he claims to have won, while the opposition says its copies of vote tallies show its candidate to be the victor. The Venezuelan government, which confirmed Maduro had used the plane, said in an afternoon statement the seizure was "nothing but piracy", illegal and a "repeated criminal practice" by the United States.
A federal judge has denied former President Donald Trump's second attempt to move his New York hush money case from state court into federal court. Trump had asked the federal court to intervene and delay his sentencing after the Supreme Court ruled in July that Trump is entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts undertaken while in office. "Nothing in the Supreme Court's opinion affects my previous conclusion that the hush money payments were private, unofficial acts, outside the bounds of executive authority," U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein wrote in an order Tuesday.
Lawyers for Donald Trump and Eddy Grant are "gonna rock down to" a Manhattan courtroom to fight over Trump's use of the '80s hit "Electric Avenue."
Elon Musk, owner of the social platform X, posted what appeared to be a manipulated image of Vice President Harris dressed in red military garb with the communist symbol of the hammer and sickle. “Kamala vows to be a communist dictator on day one. Can you believe she wears that outfit!?” Musk, who has endorsed…
With Donald Trump and Kamala Harris neck and neck in the polls and favorability ratings, Republicans are funneling millions of dollars into attack ads against the vice president.According to data from AdImpact, the Trump campaign and its affiliated super PACS shelled out 57 percent of the their television spending to anti-Harris campaigns, compared to the 8 percent dedicated to anti-Trump ads by the Democratic ticket, from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29.“This is a moment in the message arc of us seeking to
The Texas lawmaker offered a preview for next week's debate between Trump and Kamala Harris.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The commander of a Navy destroyer that’s helping protect the San Diego-based aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Middle East has been relieved of duty about four months after he was seen in a photo firing a rifle with a scope mounted backward.
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Atlanta ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump and his campaign must stop using the song “Hold On, I'm Coming” while the family of one of the song's co-writers pursues a lawsuit against the former president over its use.
Donald Trump is in a McFlurry about whether or not Kamala Harris really spent a summer slinging fries at a California McDonald’s, a claim she has repeated on the campaign trail in recent weeks.“She never did,” he posted on Truth Social on Sunday afternoon, over a doctored image of the vice president in a Golden Arches baseball cap. “Lie!”The post comes after a Moms for Liberty convention in Washington on Friday when the former president told supporters: “She also said, ‘I worked at McDonald’s.’
Despite Donald Trump’s efforts to shut down the soon to be released Ali Abbasi film The Apprentice, the film is still drumming up buzz as a new clip dropped Tuesday that shows the former president decades prior (Sebastian Stan), as he’s coached through an interview by his late friend and lawyer Roy Cohn (played by Succession’s Jeremy Strong).In the first clip from the film, which has a tentative release date of October 11, Trump and Cohn share the back of a town car as Cohn bullies a reporter in
A new poll conducted by ABC News and IPSOS shows that Vice President Kamala Harris has a wide lead over former President Donald Trump in favorability rating. A panel of political experts joins CNN’s Alex Marquardt to discuss the impact on the race for the White House.