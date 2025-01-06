Debbie Harry Reveals 'One of the Bad Things About Aging' as She Prepares for 80th Birthday: 'Everyone's Gone Already'

The Blondie frontwoman also opened up about getting older and how "thinking about it all the time could be your downfall"

Debbie Harry is learning the downsides of getting older.

Before the Blondie frontwoman turns 80 on July 1, she spoke in-depth about her feelings toward aging in a new interview with The Times — including how it feels to have outlived many of her friends.

"I don’t walk around thinking every minute, oh my God, I’m going be 80 — but that’s sort of how I feel," said the rock icon. "My mother used to say in her head she was 25 and I’m the same."

Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock Debbie Harry in October 2024

Harry explained she feels "thinking about [aging] all the time could be your downfall," adding that she doesn't "really want the same kind of life I did when I was younger" because she's already "done that."

"That’s the beauty of aging — you know what it’s about," said the "Call Me" singer. "You have it in your heart and soul and your memory bank … or does that sound like an excuse? Should I go out and party every night?"

Looking toward her milestone birthday this summer, Harry detailed plans to "have a whopping great party with everyone there" before telling the outlet: "Though one of the bad things about aging is everyone’s gone already."

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Debbie Harry in February 2024

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member then recalled, "In the 1980s, or maybe 1990s, there was a show at [the downtown nightclub] CBGB’s gallery. I went around the room and 50 per cent of the musicians in the photos were gone and that was years ago. It’s what they call diminishing returns."

Elsewhere in Harry's The Times interview, she spoke about having "no more nerves" at this stage in her life when it comes to performing live. "Experience is the key," she said.

The "One Way or Another" musician added, "It hasn’t all been lucky, but I feel I’ve been treated very generously by the fickle finger of fate and I’m just more content than I used to be. I tried very hard to do something and succeeded, and having some success is a terrific elixir."



