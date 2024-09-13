Debbie McGee reveals she has been asked to give evidence in Strictly bullying claims investigation

Debbie McGee has revealed that she’s been asked to take part in the BBC investigation into professional dancer Giovanni Pernice and the allegations around his teaching on Strictly Come Dancing.

McGee was partnered with Pernice when she took part in the dance competition in 2017, just a year after her husband, magician Paul Daniels, died in 2016.

The pair were highly successful on that year’s edition of the show, making it all the way to the final only to lose to Holby City actor Joe McFadden and his partner Katya Jones.

The Saturday night BBC favourite has been embroiled in a behind-the-scenes controversy since Sherlock star Amanda Abbington complained to the BBC about Pernice’s conduct and “inappropriate” behaviour while being partnered with him on the dance competition in 2023.

He denies any wrongdoing.

Earlier this year, an investigation was launched by the BBC following the allegations made with the results yet to be made public.

Abbington was the first to allege “inappropriate” behaviour on the show and claimed she was subject to a “toxic environment” while she danced alongside Pernice.

Asked if she has been approached to give evidence in the investigation, McGee told GB News: “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say or not, but yes, I have.“It’s all very secret, and I’m sure everybody else who’s ever danced with him, and people that have worked alongside him, would have been asked to give evidence, too, so I just hope it all turns out well for all parties.”

She said she believes the corporation will be conducting the investigation “very thoroughly” and thinks “a lot of people” will be invited to share their experience on the show.

McGee added: “I don’t want anyone to be bullied, I’m really against all of that, but we are all different. People can react differently to different circumstances, or you just don’t have chemistry with somebody that somebody else might have chemistry (with).

“So, I don’t know what went on, but I’m sure that they will go into it in a lot of depth before making any decisions.”

Reflecting on her experience on the show, the TV star said: “I had the most amazing time. Giovanni was my partner, and it’s still a life-changing experience.

“And at that time in my life, as well. It was a year after Paul, my late husband, had died. It was a tough, tough time, and it just totally brought me out of all my grief. And everyone on the programme is just so lovely, and it’s like a big family.

“And my experience of Giovanni, I know other people have said they’ve had a different experience, but mine was he really looked after me in my grief, and we had a great time. Great memories.”

McGee added that she believes the upcoming series will be “as wonderful as it’s always been” despite the controversy hanging over it as she feels it is an “uplifting show”.

Debbie McGee (L) and Giovanni Pernice attend the 'Strictly Come Dancing' Live! photocall at Arena Birmingham, on January 18, 2018 in Birmingham (Getty Images)

Ahead of its new series, the BBC dancing show said it would introduce new welfare measures including a chaperone who will be present “at all times” during rehearsals.

Last week, Pernice announced he is joining the Italian “equivalent of Dancing With The Stars” following his departure from Strictly Come Dancing.

Additional reporting by PA.