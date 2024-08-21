Debbie Mucarsel-Powell to face Rick Scott after decisive primary victory

The Daily Beast

Barack Obama has been given a tricky role by DNC organizers to distance Kamala Harris from Joe Biden’s presidency while still giving her credit for some of his achievements in office, according to a report.Finding the right words to wade through the dilemma was “deliberately placed in the hands of the party’s greatest living orator,” insiders close to Obama told The New York Times.The former president’s task is to “separate” Harris from Biden’s presidency while boosting her role during his term