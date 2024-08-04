Debby bringing gusty winds, causing dangerous beach conditions across South Florida

WDSU - New Orleans

Meteorologist Devon Lucie tracks a system that could become Tropical Storm Debby this weekend stepping us through the latest track and timing, what alerts are currently out, how much rain is expected, how tall the storm surge will be, and what impacts it might bring to Louisiana, then focuses on our local weather tracking and timing storms on Saturday while letting you know how that will affect temperatures, then looks ahead to another wave of exceptional heat next week that will most likely warrant WDSU First Warning Weather Alerts Days!