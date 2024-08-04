Debby bringing gusty winds, causing dangerous beach conditions across South Florida
The storm will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the southeastern U.S. into early next week
Parts of Florida are forecast to face tropical storm or hurricane conditions this weekend as Tropical Storm Debby bears down on the state.
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby was strengthening rapidly Sunday and was predicted to become a hurricane as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico on a collision course with the Florida coast.
It uses state-of-the-art models to estimate the shutdown could happen between 2037 and 2064, and that it’s more likely than not to collapse by 2050.
VANCOUVER — Worst-case scenario modelling of the potential impacts of an over-the-top water breach of a massive landslide blocking British Columbia's Chilcotin River points to reduced flood threats downstream, Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said Saturday.
A trail camera in Canada’s Yukon Territory has captured a what appears to have been a playful moment between two black bears on a remote forest trail. The footage, shared recently by Yukon Wildlife Cams, involves fairly large black bears, one of them cinnamon-colored. The…
Get out and enjoy it while you can, Ontario
Picturing the process of making a tasty hot shawarma is one way for people to think through what some kinds of weather alerts mean. (Rachelle Elsiufi/CBC)When Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for Ottawa last week, the city decided to slice a tasty explainer off the metaphorical spit.A breakdown on some of its social media feeds used shawarma ingredients to lay out what a watch means for dangerous weather such as thunderstorms and tornadoes.A prepared, ready-to-g
"No notes," one user commented on a viral video of the animal, named Kova, diving in her exhibit
Catastrophic flooding is possible over the next 5 days as the system is forecast to stall off the South Eastern U.S.
Ongoing water issues in West Kelowna, B.C., have resulted in an advisory for one neighbourhood, but even those who live nearby feel on edge.
EDMONTON — Bus tours for evacuees from Jasper, Alta., to allow those whose homes were damaged or destroyed by a wildfire to see the devastation first-hand will begin on Sunday.
The broadnose sevengill and the soupfin sharks are common along the Pacific coast. Now they're showing up in Washington’s Puget Sound.
James Gillese tries to reconcile feelings of shock and resolve as he considers the force of nature now engulfing his home of Jasper in the province of Alberta.
How to make sense of the weather terms.
A tropical depression making its way toward the Florida coast is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Debby Saturday before delivering heavy, flooding rainfall and dangerous storm surge to the state starting this weekend. CNN’s Allison Chinchar reports.
A landslide of debris piled 30 metres high and 600 metres long has dammed the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior, creating a lake that officials say could give way. They say the sudden rush of water could set off dozens of evacuation orders and alerts downstream. (Aug. 2, 2024)
Meteorologist Devon Lucie tracks a system that could become Tropical Storm Debby this weekend stepping us through the latest track and timing, what alerts are currently out, how much rain is expected, how tall the storm surge will be, and what impacts it might bring to Louisiana, then focuses on our local weather tracking and timing storms on Saturday while letting you know how that will affect temperatures, then looks ahead to another wave of exceptional heat next week that will most likely warrant WDSU First Warning Weather Alerts Days!
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — Current modelling shows water from a vast lake forming behind a landslide that has dammed the Chilcotin River is more likely to go over the top than burst through in a sudden release, British Columbia's minister of emergency management said Friday.
What to know about what could be coming soon.