Debby brings heavy rain, threat of flooding and tornadoes
Widespread heavy rain is likely at times Friday as Tropical Depression Debby moves over the Susquehanna Valley.
In a revised forecast issued Thursday, the federal government still calls for an "extremely active" Atlantic hurricane season.
While the weekend in Ontario will kick off on a more tropical note, people will also be getting an early taste of fall
A fire in the North Okanagan, the latest B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) designated wildfire of note, forced dozens to evacuate their homes Tuesday afternoon.The Hullcar Mountain wildfire near Vernon doubled from 3.3 square kilometres on Tuesday afternoon to 6.7 square kilometres on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday evening, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued an evacuation order for 17 properties on the east side of Salmon River Road and the west side of Deep Creek Road.Local traffic
Max Paulhus says he could hear wood breaking and a roaring sound before an approaching surge of water raced down the Fraser River after breaking free from a landslide upstream.
Prepare for slowdowns and localized flooding through Friday morning
Video footage captured by schoolteacher Erin Noonan shows the timber rattlesnakes wrestling with each other in the middle of the trail path.
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — Plans to help migrating salmon make it up British Columbia's Chilcotin River to spawning grounds are in the works after a massive landslide breach created barrier challenges, but officials will wait to see if the water carves a new route for the fish, says Nathan Cullen, the provincial water, land and resource stewardship minister.
The City of Windsor will be tackling a population of wild parsnips later this month — an invasive species that's only becoming more prevalent in Ontario.The city says it will be using a herbicide along the Ganatchio Trail system in the Little River Corridor to control the plant species starting Aug. 12 and expects the work to wrap up by Aug. 23.The Invasive Species Centre provided grant money to the city to tackle its wild parsnip population. The grant will also allow the city to track the growt
TOKYO (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck off southern Japan on Thursday, causing mostly minor injuries but raising the level of concern over possible major quakes stemming from an undersea trough east of the coast.
A new paper details two tests of a nuclear plant that can’t melt down. The durability is due to natural qualities, like insulated fuel and the density of heated gas.
Debby will track along the St. Lawrence, bringing heavy rain to northern New Brunswick while the south avoids the worst. Wind gusts pick up over the weekend
A mountain lion cub is being cared for by the Oakland Zoo veterinary hospital team after being rescued from a residential area in El Dorado County, California.
NEW YORK (AP) — After 13 months of what felt like an endless breaking of heat records, the streak came to an end last month — just barely. The European climate agency Copernicus said Thursday that July 2024’s average heat just missed surpassing July of last year. While the slightly cooler month is good news and could provide some minor relief for people exposed to extreme heat, scientists warned that the root cause of the rising temperatures, climate change, remains the same.
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — California's largest wildfire so far this year continued to grow Thursday as it chewed through timber in very hot and dry weather.
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck close to Bakersfield, Calif. on Tuesday night, shaking the ground throughout southern California, officials said.
Two separate fires in the Penticton area, located in B.C.'s southern Interior, forced people from their homes Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, throughout the day, several communities in the province lifted evacuation orders for close to 200 properties, though the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) has warned that wildfire risks remain.The Penticton Indian Band declared a local state of emergency Tuesday evening due to the 0.2-square-kilometre Lower Blue Mountain wildfire burning on the band's land.Chief
Experts say airfares may go up in the immediate aftermath of a hailstorm that tore through Calgary on Monday evening, damaging planes at WestJet and Flair Airlines and upending travel plans for thousands of passengers.
Alberta's dry winter conditions saw a turnaround thanks to spring rainfall across much of the prairies — but that doesn't mean the province is done with drought yet.Parts of Alberta exited winter this year in long-term drought, raising concerns for how the harvest season would play out. "We've been dry for a few years, there was certainly very deep concerns that the dry would continue," Ralph Wright with the Alberta Climate Information Service said in an interview late last month.He cautions tha
Tropical Storm Debby is drifting over the Atlantic. It will pick up moisture and strengthen a bit before pushing north back into the Carolinas. Flood watch is up for the Triad and Foothills through late Friday.