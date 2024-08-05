Debby makes landfall. ‘Life-threatening’ storm expected to slowly move up East Coast

Article last updated: Monday, Aug. 05, 2024, 9 a.m. ET

On Monday at 9 a.m. Eastern, the National Hurricane Center issued an advisory stating that Debby is now affecting Florida

Category 1 Hurricane Debby is 60 miles north-northwest of Cedar Key Florida, with maximum sustained wind of 75 mph. It’s moving 10 mph to the north-northeast.

“A gradual decrease in forward speed with a turn toward the northeast and east is expected later today and Tuesday.” forecasters wrote. “On the forecast track, the center will slowly across northern Florida and southern Georgia today and Tuesday, and be near the Georgia coast by Tuesday night.” They also said “Additional weakening is expected as Debby moves over land today and tonight.”

MONDAY:

Yesterday, Debby reached new heights of intensity and was upgraded from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane, with winds blowing at 75 miles per hour.

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The Storm Surge Watch from the middle of Longboat Key to Englewood Florida has been discontinued.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

- Florida coast from the middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass including Tampa Bay

- Georgia and South Carolina coast from the Mouth of the St. Mary’s River to South Santee River South Carolina

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

- Florida coast from the Yankeetown to Indian Pass

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- Florida coast south of Yankeetown to Boca Grande

- Florida coast from west of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach

- St. Augustine to South Santee River South Carolina

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov.

This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov.

Interests elsewhere along the southeastern coast of the United States should monitor the progress of this system. Additional watches and warnings will likely be required later today.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning area for the next few hours. Tropical storm conditions will continue over portions of the tropical storm warning area along the Florida Gulf coast through the morning, and begin along portions of the tropical storm warning area along the Atlantic coast by this evening. Tropical storm conditions are expected along the coast of South Carolina within the tropical storm warning area by late tonight.

STORM SURGE: The combination of storm surge and tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Yankeetown, FL to Aucilla River, FL...6-10 ft Chassahowitzka, FL to Yankeetown, FL...4-6 ft Aucilla River, FL to Ochlockonee River, FL...4-6 ft Ochlockonee River, FL to Indian Pass, FL...3-5 ft Middle of Longboat Key, FL to Chassahowitzka, FL...3-5 ft Tampa Bay...3-5 ft Mouth of the St. Mary’s River to South Santee River, SC...2-4 ft

For a complete depiction of areas at risk of storm surge inundation, please see the National Weather Service Peak Storm Surge Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml? PeakSurge.

RAINFALL: Debby is expected to produce rainfall totals of 6 to 12 inches, with maximum amounts of 18 inches, across portions of central and northern Florida as well as central and northeast North Carolina through Saturday morning. This rainfall will likely result in areas of considerable flash and urban flooding, with significant river flooding expected.

Across portions of southeast Georgia, the coastal plain of South Carolina, and southeast North Carolina, 10 to 20 inches of rainfall, with local amounts to 30 inches, are expected through Saturday morning. This potentially historic rainfall will likely result in areas of catastrophic flooding.

For a complete depiction of forecast rainfall and flash flooding associated with Hurricane Debby, please see the National Weather Service Storm Total Rainfall Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml? Rainqpf and the Flash Flood Risk graphic at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml? Ero. For a list of rainfall observations (and wind reports) associated this storm, see the companion storm summary at WBCSCCNS4 with the WMO header ACUS44 KWBC or at the following link: www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/discussions/nfdscc4.html.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes are possible over central and northern Florida and southeastern Georgia today. The threat will spread northeastward into parts of South Carolina later today and tonight.

SURF: Swells generated by Debby are expected to affect much of the Gulf coast of Florida through tonight. Swells will begin to affect the Southeast U.S. coast later today and continue through the middle of the week. These conditions are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Source: National Hurricane Center

This article was generated by the Sun Herald Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes information from the National Hurricane Center and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com. Full hurricane coverage at sunherald.com/news/weather-news/