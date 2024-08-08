Debby nears NC, grounding more Charlotte airport flights and extending passenger misery

As Tropical Storm Debby drenches North Carolina, it’s also continuing to make a mess of people’s travel plans at Charlotte’s airport.

In fact, passengers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport could see problems continue throughout the week. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday 34 flights were delayed and nine were canceled at CLT, according to FlightAware, an online website providing real-time information. That’s makes for a total of 43 disruptions.

Over the weekend, CLT had a total of 1,651 flights delayed. Since the weekend and through Thursday morning, there were 3,403 delayed or canceled flights.

Debby made landfall in Florida as a hurricane around 7 a.m. Monday, bringing several feet of storm surge. It brought 80 mph sustained winds, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The National Weather Services declared a flash flood warning was in effect for Mecklenburg County until 11 a.m. on Thursday. The alert, which went out a little after 5 a.m., said the region had already received about 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Duke Energy has reported there are 16,067 customers without power, and 229 active outage as of 7:21 a.m. in Mecklenburg County.

At 11 pm. Wednesday, the storm was about 65 miles south-southwest of Myrtle Beach and moving to the northeast at about 3 mph

The storm is moving inland over South Carolina , with major flood threat continuing for portions of the Carolinas and western Virginia, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters said Eastern North Carolina is getting the most rain as Debby moves up the East Coast. The Charlotte region is on high alert for heavy rainfall and flooding on Thursday and into Friday morning, National Weather Service meteorologists said.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for North Carolina, which authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide public safety help, according to a news release from FEMA. The agency is working with federal and state officials to coordinate efforts and resources to respond effectively to the challenges posed by Debby.

American Airlines keeps eye on Debby

American Airlines is monitoring the storm’s track, according to spokeswoman Bri Harper. The company accounts for 87% of all flights out of Charlotte Douglas.

Customers whose travel plans are affected by Debby may rebook without change fees, according to a travel alert issued by American Airlines. They can reschedule travel at aa.com or by contacting reservations at 800-433-7300 in the U.S. or Canada.

Charlotte Douglas will remain open during the storm for stranded passengers, CLT officials said.

This is a developing story