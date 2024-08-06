Debby stalls before taking aim at Canada later in the week

Tropical Storm Debby made landfall over Florida on Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane, dropping between 200 and over 400 mm of rain over the state.

Debby quickly weakened back into a tropical storm on Monday afternoon and is now stalling over Carolinas this week before it is predicted to move northward into Atlantic Canada.

Historic rainfall and catastrophic flooding are possible in parts of Georgia and over the Carolinas this week as Debby sluggishly moves up the East Coast due to decreased upper-level air movement. Between 250 and 500 mm of rain are possible before a trough over Ontario is expected to give Debby the boost it needs to make its way northward late this week and into the weekend.

Debby East Coast rainfall forecast Aug 6 2024

Collision course to Canada late in the week

Once Debby gains back its momentum, folks in Atlantic Canada and parts of southeastern Quebec could be feeling the tropical impacts over the weekend.

Debby's time spent inland will serve to weaken the storm, as it will be largely cut off from its warm oceanic fuel. By the time it starts moving again, it is expected to regress into a tropical depression.

Forecast models are currently suggesting that Debby could re-enter the Atlantic Ocean near New York, restrengthening back into tropical storm strength. Although, being in the North Atlantic, it would be referred to as a post-tropical storm.

Debby storm track as of Aug 6 2024

This far out, it is hard for forecasters to know for sure what Debby's exact path is going to be, as well as what impacts it will bring.

Forecasters are expecting significant rainfall and above-normal surf to impact the region at the very least.

Folks in southeastern Quebec and throughout Atlantic Canada should be keeping an eye on local alerts later this week, as well as keeping up-to-date on the forecasts, as Debby's track and impacts will continue to be monitored.

