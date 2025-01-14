Deborra-Lee Furness and Daughter Ava, 19, Have Sweet Mother-Daughter Outing at Australian Open

Deborra-Lee Furness is enjoying a day out with her daughter.

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, the actress, 69, was photographed sitting alongside her 19-year-old daughter Ava as they attended the 2025 Australian Open. Ava was seen resting her head on her mom's shoulder, who wore a bright purple shirt as the two watched Emma Navarro play against Peyton Stearns.

Later, Furness, who shares Ava and son Oscar, 23, with ex-husband Hugh Jackman, 56, placed a hand on her daughter's head as they two took in the game together.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Deobrra-Lee Furness and Ava

After nearly three decades of marriage, Jackman and Furness separated in September 2023. At they time, they told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement that their "family has been and always will be our highest priority."

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they said. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

In a 2020 interview with PEOPLE, Furness opened up about being a parent to her two kids.

"It's so interesting being a parent, and they've both made me smarter than I think I ever could have been on my own," Furness said of her kids. "But when you're a parent, you can't lie to them or yourself. They will shine a light on every one of your flaws, your Achilles heel, whatever. You've got to look at yourself."

Monica Schipper/Getty Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness in 2017

At a 2022 screening of his movie The Son, which follows a family struggling with their teenage son's depression, Jackman shared that his kids "are totally fine having these conversations" about their mental health.

"It was very important that I talk to [Oscar and Ava] about what it was about, what it meant to me and why I was doing it," Jackman said of the Florian Zeller-directed drama. "When I saw the movie, I took them with me to see it and we had a long conversation. What I find amazing is the generation of 22 to 17-year-olds are totally fine having these conversations."

The dad of two added, "I'm really proud of them for the way they engaged with it."

