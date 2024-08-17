Debris Swirls as Suspected Tornado Hits Ayr, Ontario

Buildings were damaged and businesses evacuated as a possible tornado hit the southeastern Ontario town of Ayr on Saturday, August 17, police said.

Police said the roof of Ayr Home Hardware Building Centre, a business on Waterloo Regional Rd, was damaged and evacuated during the storm. Firefighters from North Dumfries were responding to the smell of natural gas at the location, Waterloo Police reported.

Close-up footage taken by Ayr resident @jennibetts_ shows debris swirling in the funnel cloud in Ayr on Saturday. Credit: @jennibetts_ via Storyful