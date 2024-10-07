Debt service burden forcing poor to make tough choices, UN official says

Reuters
·1 min read

HAMBURG, Germany (Reuters) -Many of the world's poorest countries are having to cut other investment in order to service debts, United Nations Development Programme administrator Achim Steiner said on Monday.

Speaking at an event in Hamburg, Steiner added that the financial crunch meant countries worldwide were struggling to meet their sustainable development goals.

"For many, least developed countries, they have literally been priced out of the financial markets. They cannot borrow any more money," Steiner told the Hamburg Sustainability Conference, adding that they must draw down other spending to avoid debt default. "It's a very extreme situation."

Countries like Ghana, Sri Lanka and Zambia have defaulted on their debt in recent years, while others are struggling to make payments after the global interest rate hiking cycle sent borrowing costs higher.

At the same time, the world needs trillions of dollars more per year to meet climate spending goals. Steiner said boosting financing was "absolutely central" to meeting sustainable development goals – something the UNDP is monitoring closely.

"We have to tackle this issue of our international financial architecture and our international financial system," Steiner said. "If not, we are going to fall apart in our endeavour to find answers that our citizens are expecting us to find."

(Reporting by Libby George,Editing by Duncan Miriri, Gareth Jones and Ed Osmond)

Latest Stories

  • The Russian economy can’t sustain Putin’s war on Ukraine much longer, expert says

    "Ukraine could win the war if it had an additional $50 billion per year, as well as a green light to bomb military targets inside Russia."

  • Trump Brags About Cutting Taxes for the Nation’s ‘Highest’ Earners

    In a new book, Trump writes that his tax law targeted the “most damaging parts of our tax code” — including the rate paid by the “highest” earners

  • Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

    TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

  • Morning Bid: Markets mull potential US ‘no landing'

    Trading in Asia kicks off on Monday with the global macro and market landscape suddenly appearing very different from how it looked on Friday, thanks to a set of U.S. employment figures that not even the most bullish of forecasters expected. The September non-farm payrolls report on Friday was unequivocally strong on all fronts, and throws into doubt the projected path for U.S. interest rates that investors - and perhaps the Fed too - had begun to settle on. The immediate shift in U.S. rate futures markets is clear - a 50 basis point rate cut next month is now completely off the table, and implied pricing is now aligned with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's baseline case of a quarter-point cut at each of the next two meetings.

  • Kinross Gold (KGC): A Cheap Stock To Buy Under $10

    We recently compiled a list of the 7 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy Today Under $10. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) stands against the other cheap stocks to buy under $10. On September 30, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed the National Association for Business Economics […]

  • Bond Traders Buckle Up for ‘No Landing’ After Jobs Surprise

    (Bloomberg) -- The “no landing” scenario – a situation where the US economy keeps growing, inflation reignites and the Federal Reserve has little room to cut interest rates – had largely disappeared as a bond-market talking point in recent months. Most Read from BloombergSingapore Ends 181 Years of Horse Racing to Make Way for HomesFrom Cleveland to Chicago, NFL Teams Dream of Domed StadiumsWhat Do US Vehicle Regulators Have Against Tiny Cars?Urban Heat Stress Is Another Disparity in the World’s

  • Opinion - China is tackling the symptoms rather than the causes of its economic problems

    The problems over the past decade are structural in nature and will require fundamental reforms of the economy to put it on sounder footing.

  • New analysis suggests national debt could increase under Harris, but it would surge under Trump

    No one is likely to be happy with the projected higher deficits laid out in a new analysis of Kamala Harris' and Donald Trump's economic plans. The analysis released Monday by the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget suggests a Harris presidency could increase the national debt over 10 years by $3.5 trillion. The same analysis says former President Trump's ideas could heap another $7.5 trillion onto the debt and possibly as much as $15.2 trillion.

  • Dollar holds gains made on US jobs data and Middle East flare-up

    The U.S. dollar edged down on Monday after a rally sparked by Friday's strong U.S. jobs data and an escalation in the Middle East conflict. The dollar's gains followed a U.S. jobs report that showed the biggest jump in six months in September, a drop in the unemployment rate and solid wage rises, all pointing to a resilient economy and forcing markets to reduce pricing for Federal Reserve rate cuts. "We cannot see a driver for rebuilding structural U.S. dollar short positions in the next couple of weeks," said Francesco Pesole, a forex strategist at ING.

  • Stock market today: Asian shares climb after blockbuster US jobs report

    Asian shares advanced Monday after a surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report raised optimism about the economy, sparking a rally on Wall Street.

  • Tips, overtime, Social Security: A look at Donald Trump's no-tax pledges and what they might cost

    Donald Trump has pledged to end taxes on everything from tips to Social Security and overtime pay if he's elected to the White House again. A debate about the tax code will be a dominant legislative issue next year given that tax cuts Trump signed in 2017 will be set to expire. If he’s elected again, Trump could push Congress to enact some or all of his proposals, though that might be difficult if Democrats end up in control of either the House or the Senate.

  • China’s economy is in bad shape. Can its ‘whatever-it-takes’ stimulus effort turn things around?

    After four miserable years, stock market in Hong Kong and mainland China are finally soaring, but whether benefits from the economic stimulus measures announced in September spread beyond stock investors and into the real economy have yet to be seen.

  • Insider Today: Consultants hit the exits

    In this Sunday edition of Insider Today, we're talking about how consulting lost its cool and the September jobs report.

  • The hiring rate trending lower could be a sign of problems to come

    One labor market indicator that’s been drawing more attention lately is the hiring rate.

  • 'Inflation is not dead': Consumer prices are still in focus for investors despite the Fed's labor-market pivot

    Investors have pulled back bets that the Federal Reserve will deliver another jumbo rate cut. Upcoming inflation data will help determine what's next.

  • Giuliani’s Daughter Reveals How Dad Reacted to Harris Endorsement

    Caroline Giuliani, who is the daughter of the former New York City mayor and ardent Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani, has revealed how her father responded to her endorsement of Kamala Harris.Giuliani said she has been forced to have “open conversations” with her father since she penned a column in Vanity Fair about her decision to support Harris.“He knows how I feel about all these things,” she said Sunday on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports. “I don’t think any of this came as a surprise. I think one thi

  • Tim Walz Outmaneuvers Fox News Host as He’s Grilled on Abortion

    Tim Walz deftly handled Fox News’ Shannon Bream’s grilling on abortion rights during his appearance Sunday, calling her attempts to steer the conversation to whether there would be limits to how late the procedure would be allowed a “distraction.”In what was his first solo interview since becoming the Democratic vice presidential candidate, Walz keep his cool and deflect tricky questions.“I have been clear. The restoration of Roe versus Wade is what we're asking,” Walz said when Bream asked him

  • Meghan Markle stuns in bold figure-hugging dress for glamorous solo appearance

    Meghan Markle looked sensational on Saturday evening as she attended the LA Children's Hospital Gala. For the special occasion, the Duchess recycled her striking Carolina Herrera gown. See photos...

  • Lara Trump Fumes as CNN Host Calls Out Donald’s Hurricane Helene Lies

    CNN’s Dana Bash and Lara Trump sparred over misinformation Donald Trump has spread about funding for disaster relief in North Carolina, with the anchor refusing to let the former president’s daughter-in-law get away with ducking her questions.Bash laid into the Republican National Committee co-chair as she tried to change the direction from her father-in-law's dubious claims that FEMA is only offering a few hundred dollars to Americans who have had their homes destroyed in Hurricane Helene. “I w

  • TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg Dies at Age 25, Her Husband Announces

    The social media star's death was "sudden and unexpected," her husband said in an Instagram post on Oct. 5