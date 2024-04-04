Decades-long ban on religious Easter eggs falsely attributed to Biden | Fact check

The claim: New Biden rule bans religious-themed eggs from White House Easter event

A March 30 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows President Joe Biden standing beside a person in a bunny suit in front of a crowd of onlookers.

"White House bans religious Easter egg designs from its art contest event for the children of National Guard members," reads the text beneath the picture.

The post's caption says, "Breaking: Joe Biden’s White House is laying down new rules for the religious holiday tradition – no 'religious symbols' or 'overtly religious themes.'"

The post garnered more than 2,000 likes in four days. Other versions of the claim were shared on Facebook and X, formerly Twitter. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem also shared the claim.

More from the Fact-Check Team: How we pick and research claims | Email newsletter | Facebook page

Our rating: False

The restriction on religious imagery isn't new and isn't from Biden. The rule has been enforced for decades by the government-sponsored organization that hosts White House Easter events.

Religious restriction predates Biden administration

The post appears to reference a flyer released by the White House, which advertised an Easter egg decorating event for children of National Guard members. The flyer states under its "restrictions" section that the eggs must not be decorated with "religious symbols" or "overtly religious themes." It also cautions against decorating the eggs with a number of other restricted themes, symbols and topics, including anything that "promotes bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual."

But these rules were not implemented by Biden or his administration.

Emily Metz, president and CEO of the event's organizer, the American Egg Board, told USA TODAY these guidelines had been in place long before the Biden administration.

"The Egg Board and other commodity boards are prohibited from discriminating in all programming and activities on the basis of religion, political beliefs and all other stated categories," Mertz said in an email. "The American Egg Board has been a supporter of the White House Easter Egg Roll for over 45 years and the guideline language referenced in recent news reports has consistently applied to the board since its founding, across administrations."

Story continues

As Metz noted, the board is part of a government-sponsored checkoff program, meaning it promotes and provides research for a particular agricultural commodity – in this case, eggs – and must remain secular in its messages.

The board has also presented the First Lady's Commemorative Egg on behalf of American egg farmers since 1977. An archive of the specialized eggs from the past six decades shows that none have portrayed any religious imagery.

The board said in a March 31 statement that it has been hosting events such as these for years, while "remaining non-discriminatory and not showing preference to any individual religious or political viewpoints as (the board) is prohibited from doing as a national checkoff organization."

Fact check: False claim Pope Francis said Catholics could 'eat whatever you want' during Lent

Elizabeth Alexander, a White House spokesperson, shared a post on X saying, "The American Egg Board flyer’s standard non-discrimination language requesting artwork has been used for the last 45 years, across all Dem & Republican Admins – for all WH Easter Egg Rolls – incl. previous Administration’s."

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

PolitiFact, the Associated Press, AFP, Factcheck.org and Snopes also debunked the claim.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

USA TODAY is a verified signatory of the International Fact-Checking Network, which requires a demonstrated commitment to nonpartisanship, fairness and transparency. Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Meta.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ban on religious Easter egg designs not created by Biden | Fact check