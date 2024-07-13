Decades-long restaurant fixture in Columbia’s Vista to close for renovations

One of downtown Columbia’s longest-standing chain restaurants will soon see a long closure.

Liberty Tap Room, located at 828 Gervais St., has served diners in the Vista neighborhood for about two decades. The restaurant announced via social media that it will close after its Sunday brunch service for “extensive renovations,” reopening in the fall. An exact reopening date wasn’t specified.

“We appreciate your patience while we improve our place to better serve you!” the restaurant said.

Liberty is one of several restaurant concepts operated by the Charleston-based Homegrown Hospitality Group, including a few others in the Columbia area: Pearlz Oyster Bar and Kaminsky’s Dessert Cafe, both located about a block away from the Vista Liberty, and a separate Liberty on the Lake location within the Lake Murray Marina in Irmo.

While its footprint has been wider in the past, the Liberty brand still has one other location outside the Midlands in Myrtle Beach.

Liberty’s specialties have remained steadfast during its time in the Vista, offering up a wide selection of craft beers on draft and other drink options alongside a wide selection of modern American fare, from burgers and salads to pizzas and shrimp and grits.