After decades of playing the songs of others, Grand Falls-Windsor musician releases own album

Sean Tulk says he'd be walking his dog Zoey in his Grand Falls-Windsor neighbourhood and entire songs would come to him.

For decades, one central Newfoundland musician has been taking to the stage to perform tunes written by other artists. But now he's released his own album full of original music.

Sean Tulk hosted a concert and release party for his album called Life on Sunday. It was held at the sold out Gordon Pinsent Centre for the Arts in Grand Falls-Windsor.

He said it feels amazing to have put out an album filled with his own music, now that he has found more time in retirement, and was encouraged to make a record by family and friends.

"I didn't actually sit down and say, 'I think I'm going to do an album,'" Tulk told CBC News.

"We were going through something personally and, as many musicians do, I decided to just try to put something down just to, you know, get those feelings out."

He said his nephew happened to walk in as he was playing an original song and asked where it was from. That moment encouraged Tulk to record it.

Tulk said he sent some songs to a few friends, like the CBC's Brian McHugh.

Sean Tulk held a release party for his album Life at the Gordon Pinsent Centre for the Arts on Sunday.

"Brian and I have been friends for years. And Brian was extremely supportive and said, 'You probably need to do this.' So that's how it started," said Tulk.

"Sometimes I'd be walking around my crescent here with my dog and an entire song would just pop into my head."

Music as side gig

Tulk said he grew up playing music at church, played in a high school band and continued with other bands as he got older. He would also organize performances to raise money for community initiatives.

He had a career as a health corporation executive, but said he always had a side gig performing music.

LISTEN: The CBC's Martin Jones chats with musician Sean Tulk about making his first album:

"Music was always something that was part of my life, obviously," said Tulk.

"I think I've been doing a regular gig at the Mount Peyton Hotel — in the Crown and Moose [pub] — probably for about 40 years now."

An eclectic album

The album itself is all about growing up in Grand Falls-Windsor as well as family struggles, said Tulk. He said the title is about enjoying the life you have in the moment.

"One of the things I did set out to do was to have a variety of music. So, you know, growing up in a large family, there are eleven of us. So everybody had the styles they liked," he said.

Tulk said he played piano and lead vocals, and that the songs fall into the country genre as well as more alternative styles.

"It's a real medley of tunes. So there are lots of ballads in there because that's my soft spot," said Tulk.

He said he has also gotten glowing feedback over the songs he has shared and that has been a very humbling experience.

