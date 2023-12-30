December 29 basketball highlights
Highlights from high school and college.
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY SportsFormer NFL quarterback and current Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick trolled Aaron Rodgers during a live interview Thursday night by alluding to the injured New York Jets quarterback’s vaccine skepticism. “Hey Aaron. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Class of 2005. How are you?” Fitzpatrick told him, before adding: “Twice vaccinated.” Rodgers, who previously requested that interviewers preface questions to him by stating how many COVID vaccinations they have rec
Nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson offers a short and simple response to what could signal the end of his two-year tenure with the Denver Broncos.
Travis Kelce explains why he almost had the "f****** worst"Christmas ever but reveals the one thing that "saved" the festivities for him.
DALLAS (AP) — Mark Cuban sees a future of NBA ownership where the advantages will be in real estate. The high-profile billionaire says that's why he sold his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to a pair of families with strong ties to the hotel and casino industry. The NBA on Wednesday approved Cuban's sale of a controlling interest in the Mavericks to the Adelson and Dumont families, who run Las Vegas Sands Corp. The deal was approved just shy of a month since Miriam Adelson and Sivan and P
The Masters champ had previously said LIV was "not a golf tournament."
Here’s what’s different from previous weeks.
The Sun Bowl matching No. 15 Notre Dame and 21st-ranked Oregon State is more about who isn't playing than who is. The exodus of players left both coaches answering philosophical questions about the future of bowl games beyond Friday's meeting. “I think all postseason play is going to change now that you’re talking about a 12-team playoff,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said, referring to next year's expansion of the four-team College Football Playoff.
Michigan tried to reframe its reaction to getting matched with Alabama in the College Football Playoff. But the Wolverines were less than convincing.
What Dolphins injury report reveals
CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Flacco passed for 309 yards and three touchdowns and the Cleveland Browns clinched an unlikely playoff berth — just their second since 2002 — despite numerous injuries this season with a 37--20 win over the New York Jets on Thursday night. The Browns (11-5) are assured of a wild-card spot and still have a chance to win the AFC North and maybe the conference's No. 1 overall seed, something that seemed unfathomable just weeks ago as major injuries piled up. But things have cha
‘If you stepped in off the street and you had no idea who’s in the net, he looked like an NHL goalie — except with a little more gray in the beard.’
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Alan Letang has seen Canada respond from adversity in the past. The country lost its opener 5-2 to Czechia at last year's world junior hockey championship on home soil before bouncing back to win a third consecutive gold medal. Letang was an assistant on that coaching staff. Now in the big chair, he'll have to draw on that experience to get this iteration back on track. Hugo Havelid made 21 saves Friday in Sweden's 2-0 victory over Canada in a game where the North Americans
"Maybe I can talk to her about her workout routine and see if she needs help," athletic trainer Andrew Spruill said
McDaniel updates injuries to Tagovailoa, Waddle, others
As quarterback Russell Wilson explains it, his job was in jeopardy nearly two months ago and after the Denver Broncos’ biggest win. It was then, during the bye week following a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 29, Wilson said he was facing an ultimatum from the team: Adjust his contract or risk being benched. Weeks later, Wilson is now finishing out the season on the sideline.
Marc-Andre Fleury never dreamt of seeing his name alongside hockey's goaltending greats. He just wanted to play. And play Fleury did, both on and off the ice. The kid from Sorel, Que., known for his competitive fire and infectious personality, including the odd well-timed prank on a teammate, adored Patrick Roy growing up. "Oh yeah," Fleury said. "Big Montreal Canadiens fan." Decades later, Fleury is poised to pass the four-time Stanley Cup champion for No. 2 on the NHL's all-time wins list. He
Karolina Muchova, the No. 8 women's tennis player in the world, will not play in the 2024 Australian Open, she announced on Instagram.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
Ethan Bear is back in the NHL following shoulder surgery after signing a two-year contract with the Washington Capitals. General manager Brian MacLellan announced the long-expected deal with the defenseman Thursday, just over a week since Bear joined the Capitals for practice and they confirmed their intent to sign him. The contract is worth a pro-rated $4.125 million and carries a salary cap hit of $2.0625 million for the rest of this season and the 2024-25 season. “Being fully healthy now and
The man behind Georges St-Pierre's success knows UFC contender Shavkat Rakhmonov is "very special" but says "none of it makes any sense" after studying him.