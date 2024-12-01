December fashion essentials: this month’s edit, from party frocks to feelgood socks

Nope, not another gift guide (we’ve got plenty of them, don’t worry). No, I am here to remind you not to forget you, because you deserve a treat, too.

The best part of Christmas is the pre-game. The joy is in the anticipation, the excitement. The invitations, the wrapped gifts, even the flat-out panic of that moment when the Uber is outside and you haven’t got any eye makeup on yet. This is the good bit, so enjoy it.

I am an absolute Christmas nut and, if I’m honest, I feel a bit melancholy by about noon on the day itself because it’s all over for another year. Go have fun right now: there is no time to lose.

Full disclosure: “essentials” may be overegging it. None of these are entirely necessary … but if you can’t spoil yourself at Christmas, when can you?

***

Preloved sparkle

Pre-loved Givenchy earrings, £46

vestiairecollective.com

Think of these as your own, personal, Christmas light switch-on ceremony. If you’re new to buying preloved fashion online, jewellery is a great place to start because you don’t have to worry about whether it will fit. My tip: when buying vintage earrings, don’t forget to check the small print to see whether they are for pierced ears or clip-ons, as I’ve been caught out by this.

***

A wear-forever party dress

Sequin bodice halter neck ankle gown, £235

needleandthread.com

Needle & Thread party dresses aren’t cheap, but they look way more expensive than they are. They’re extremely glamorous without feeling fancy-dress adjacent. They’re timeless, but not old-fashioned. Mine has been in my wardrobe for nearly a decade and is still the first frock I reach for every December. All sequins used by Needle & Thread are upcycled from plastic waste; the tulle skirt fabric is made from recycled plastic.

***

A vintage bauble for your tree

Vintage black angel tree topper, £64.98

etsy.com

Buying one or two new baubles each year is a lovely Christmas tradition. At least one will inevitably get broken by a boisterous child or dog, so you end up evens. The best hunting grounds are secondhand fairs, vintage markets and eBay. Last year, I found a heavenly new angel for the top of my tree: this beauty is similar.

***

A frock chic enough for Holly Golightly

Bow-back dress, £119

arket.com

Stop it. I can’t cope with how chic this dress is. The clean neckline and neat front seam are super-refined, but the killer punch is the back view: two outsize bows against a low V cut-out. Wear with a slicked-back bun, ballet flats and simple hoop earrings.

***

A not-too-high party shoe

Corsage court shoe, £39.50

marksandspencer.com

I am slightly reluctant to tell you about these because I managed to refrain from buying them when I tried them on in the Marble Arch store the other day. But I can’t stop thinking about them, so please can you promise not to buy up all the size 5s? The photos online don’t do them justice. They look really swanky. They’re not too high – I wrote about my love of a fancy low-heel shoe not long ago – and have a flared heel, which helps distribute your weight more comfortably and saves you from getting stuck in escalator ridges on the tube home.

***

A slightly higher but completely fabulous heel

Droplet-heel satin pumps, £195

stories.com

I mean. JUST LOOK AT THEM. These are 8cm high which is walkable but requires a little strength of character – a padded insole helps – but, I’m in love.

***

Honeycomb pattern tights

Charnos honeycomb tights, £14

johnlewis.com

Opaque tights get so boring after a while. I love a polka dot or sheer tight for dressy occasions, but they read as a bit silly for the office. Herringbone or honeycomb designs are cheerful without being silly.

***

A versatile party bag (also: a great high-street tip)

Oversized bow metallic bag, £55

monsoon.co.uk

I bring this bag to your attention because it’s a great bag. I love that it has a chain strap that tucks inside, so you can carry it as a clutch but have the option to go hands-free, but this bag is also a reminder to check out Monsoon’s excellent Christmas party looks, which I feel not enough people know about.

***

A party skirt for midi fans

Gold twist-detail midi skirt, £45

riverisland.com

If you’re not a short-skirt person, shopping for party wear can be dispiriting and weirdly alienating. Hello, The Shops, are you listening: not everyone wants to wear a bum-scraping hemline! So I love this sexy calf-length number. Wear with a lace trim cami, or just a navy jumper. Great price, too.

***

Feelgood socks

Sparkly silver zigzag socks, £22

genevievesweeney.com

Genevieve Sweeney is a sustainable and ethical brand making gorgeous sweaters, socks and gloves in small knitting factories around the UK, helping to keep this industry alive. Raise your sock game (essential in 2024, do keep up) with these excellent Derbyshire-made socks.

