Decent series for rookie support despite a loss

Peksu of Lithium: Peksu finished with an overall KDA of 14/22/43 in a 1-2 loss to Liquid in the Dreamleague Season 10 Qualifiers.



Peksu played Silencer in Game 1, getting heavily focused by Liquid because of the power of his Global Silence. He did his best to position out of Liquid's reach, but Silencer is a very immobile and fragile support, making him and easy kill for Liquid's cores as the game went on. He finished with a 2/8/9 KDA. Peksu played Silencer again in Game 2 but got to enjoy being on the winning side this time. Global Silence was especially effective this game, with all of Liquid's heroes relying on spells in some way to get their damage out. He finished with an 8/6/27 KDA. In Game 3 Pesku played a good Treant Protector despite a one-sided loss. He made some nice plays in lane and pulled off a very cheeky Roshan and Aegis steal to keep Lithium in things a bit longer. He finished with a 4/8/7 KDA.



