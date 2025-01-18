Deceptive skinny house with spacious modern home hidden behind for sale for £850k

This skinny house in south-east London hides a secret. Its frontage is only two metres long but inside the property opens up, Tardis-style, to reveal a stylish, spacious two-bedroom house.

The property was built on a sliver of garden belonging to the house next door for £300,000 eight years ago.

It is now listed with estate agent The Modern House for £850,000.

The house is the creation of Julia Jude, an accidental grand designer who previously owned the Victorian house next door.

After moving into the Forest Hill property in 2008 Jude knew she had to do something with its overgrown garden, and eventually hit upon the idea of building a narrow infill house alongside her home.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love watching Grand Designs, I love Kevin, and one day it featured this tiny little house in west London,” says Jude.

“I was with my younger daughter and we thought: “Ah yes, that would be great. Our old house was very dark, and we loved the idea of something that would bring much more light into our lives.”

Inspired, Jude, a psychotherapist with two grown-up daughters, hired local architects Studio Bam to draw up plans for the new house.

(The Modern House)

Its front façade is clad in charred cedar panels. Inside its wedge-shaped footprint contains an open plan, monochrome kitchen and a plant-filled living room, leading out to a garden.

An internal courtyard at the heart of the property, filled with tropical palms and ferns, means lights pours in. The main bedroom is also on the ground floor, with a second bedroom upstairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When people come in they say “wow”,” says Jude, 65. “You come along a hallway filled with light and you then encounter the garden. It is a very deceptive house.”

Building the 990 sq ft house took around a year, and Jude moved in in 2017.

She sold the old house and lived there happily until 2022 when she moved to Greenwich, to be closer to her family. “I just feel that now is a good time to sell it and move on,” she says.

So far the house – full of modish finishes including terrazzo marble and plywood – has stood the test of time.

“I always felt that if I was going to have a go at creating my own habitat I really wanted lots of natural materials,” says Jude. “I wanted it to be as breathable and natural as possible.”