Decision expected in case of student who alleges she was cut from high school football team for being a girl

A judge's decision is expected today in a case where a family applied for an injunction under the Saskatchewan Human Rights code after a Grade 12 high school student was cut from the Dr. Martin LeBoldus Catholic High School team.

The family alleges Hannah Ounsworth was cut from the Regina high school's squad tryouts because Ounsworth is a girl, but the team said she simply did not make the cut.

Jaime Carlson, counsel for the family, said Thursday that Ounsworth was released "although there's no requirement that there be any cap to roster or roster size limit in the league."

She said the family applied for the injunction because they intend to pursue a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.

The family filed a statement of claim around the same time as the injunction, but Carlson said that statement will be postponed until the commission can finish its investigation into the matter.

Nicholas Cann, lawyer for the Regina Catholic School Division, argued there is no evidence of discrimination or that the school division and coaching staff believe women cannot play high school football.

If there was evidence, the family would have provided it, Cann said in court. Instead, he said there's a theory or idea of unconscious bias.

"The [school] division and certainly the coaches who are being accused of holding this bias dispute that this bias exists or that there's any evidence such a bias had any impact on Hanna's ability to make the team," Cann said.

The injunction would require the Regina Catholic School Division "not discriminate" against Ounsworth any longer and that she be reinstated to the team's roster.

The team is playing Friday for the city championship, which is the only guaranteed game for Ounsworth to play if the family's applications are successful.

If the team wins Friday's game, they'll have a chance to play in provincial championships later in the month.