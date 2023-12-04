Decision by Moncton, N.B., to mothball Hanukkah menorah sparks outcry

MONCTON, N.B. — The mayor of Moncton, N.B., apologized Monday, following a council decision to end its menorah display outside city hall during Hanukkah.

A statement from Dawn Arnold said there was a "strong reaction" to the city's decision not to install the menorah, as well as a Christian nativity scene, at the municipal building.

The mayor said in an emailed statement that the "repositioning" of the faith symbols was part of an effort to be inclusive of all religions.

"Despite our best intentions to do the right thing, we acted too quickly," she said, acknowledging there was "a lack of reflection and understanding" of the decision's impact. "We apologize if our actions showed a lack of support toward any members of our community.” She did not, however, commit to reversing the decision.

Last week, Moncton city council decided against having the annual menorah-lighting ceremony when the Jewish holiday begins Thursday. Coun. Daniel Bourgeois said the decision came at a closed-door meeting where it was also agreed to remove other religious holiday symbols.

The city has had a display of the nativity scene and a lighting of the menorah for the past 20 years, he said.

"The decision was not to put them up. Now the question it begs — all the other religious symbols that we have throughout the city, such as angels on light poles and the Christmas tree in the municipal park, for instance, are they also religious symbols? And should they also not be removed based on that logic? So we're still debating it."

The council is scheduled to meet Monday afternoon for its regular session, where Bourgeois hopes they will reverse the decision to leave the menorah in storage.

"I would like us to maintain the status quo for this year but talk to all of the religious groups in the city over the next few months to figure out if there's a way to honour all religious symbols," he said.

Lawyer Leigh Lampert, a member of the Moncton synagogue’s board of directors, said the city’s decision was a “slap in the face.”

“In a world where we talk so much about diversity and inclusion, this was about as exclusive as it gets,” Lampert said in an interview Monday.

Noting that antisemitism is on the rise across the country, he added: “Now, more than ever, we need to feel support, we don’t need to feel abandoned.”

Lampert said he and a few board members attended a meeting last week with city officials and the mayor to ask why the decision was made, and why it was made now. The explanation they got was insufficient, he said.

He said he was particularly disturbed that the decision was made “behind closed doors,” without a clear rationale offered. “We’re left to guess what was on their minds,” he said.

He and the synagogue board are calling on the city to reverse its decision and display the menorah and the Christian nativity scene. “We'd like to see those restored and for any faith to be able to celebrate and display its symbols on city property,” he said.

Lampert said he’s been copied on more than 1,150 emails to Arnold protesting the decision. He hopes city officials will listen to the public outcry and scrap their decision.

“Moncton’s getting a bad rap over this in the press, and it was a bad decision,” he said. “Hopefully we can put this behind us, people can learn from it and we can move on.”

By Hina Alam in Fredericton with files from Sarah Smellie in St. John's, N.L.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2023.

