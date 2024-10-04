Decision not made on £158m shopping centre revamp

Niki Hinman - LDRS
·1 min read
Blue red and while tiled building with curved windows to one side and doors leading inside
West Berkshire Council’s western area planning committee had recommended the proposals should be approved [BBC]

A decision on plans to redevelop a town centre has been passed to a district planning committee to decide.

West Berkshire Council's western area planning committee were due to agree the fate of a £158m proposal to build high-rise flats on the Kennet Centre in Newbury.

After nearly four hours of discussion, presentations for and against the plans on Thursday the committee could not come to a conclusion.

A decision is now expected to be made by the district planning committee in November.

Developers Lochilort want to create 427 build-to-rent flats across nine residential blocks ranging from two to eight storeys in height.

Underneath the flats will sit a walkway and new shopping area with business units and the Vue cinema also gets an upgrade.

The scheme had been recommended for planning approval.

If it gets the go-ahead in November it would take six months to demolish the existing shopping centre and about four years to complete.

You can follow BBC Berkshire on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram.

More on this story

External internet links

Latest Stories