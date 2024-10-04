Decision not made on £158m shopping centre revamp
A decision on plans to redevelop a town centre has been passed to a district planning committee to decide.
West Berkshire Council's western area planning committee were due to agree the fate of a £158m proposal to build high-rise flats on the Kennet Centre in Newbury.
After nearly four hours of discussion, presentations for and against the plans on Thursday the committee could not come to a conclusion.
A decision is now expected to be made by the district planning committee in November.
Developers Lochilort want to create 427 build-to-rent flats across nine residential blocks ranging from two to eight storeys in height.
Underneath the flats will sit a walkway and new shopping area with business units and the Vue cinema also gets an upgrade.
The scheme had been recommended for planning approval.
If it gets the go-ahead in November it would take six months to demolish the existing shopping centre and about four years to complete.
