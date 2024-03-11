Decision to transfer rapist Josef Fritzl to regular prison overturned by Austrian court - reports

The decision to transfer Josef Fritzl - who kept his daughter captive for 24 years and raped her thousands of times - to a regular prison has been overturned by an Austrian court, local media reports.

The court overturned the decision, made in January, to move the 88-year-old to a regular prison, news agency APA report.

The initial ruling was made on the basis that Fritzl no longer posed a danger.

It would have also likely paved the way for him to be released from prison into a nursing home.

Fritzl, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2009 for crimes including incest, rape, and enslavement - has been in psychiatric detention in a high-security unit at Stein prison.

He has since changed his name to one that has not been made public.

