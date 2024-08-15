WHO declares second mpox international health emergency

The World Health Organization has declared an international health emergency around the surge of Mpox in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbouring countries, sounding its highest alarm over the spread of the virus for the second time since 2022.

“Today, the emergency committee met and advised me that in its view, the situation constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice,” the WHO’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists after a meeting of experts on Wednesday.

A public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) is the WHO’s highest level of alert, and it triggers emergency responses in countries around the world and aims to accelerate research, funding and public health measures and cooperation to contain the disease.

The decision follows the African Union’s health authority declaring its own public health emergency Tuesday over the outbreak that has been spreading at an alarming rate.

Surge in cases

More than 17,000 suspected cases and more than 500 deaths have been reported this year, mainly among children in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Cases have now been detected in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda in the past month.

