After declaring his bid for governor, Antonio Villaraigosa’s campaign cleared $1.5 million

In the week since former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa announced his second bid for governor (he lost to Gavin Newsom last time), the money came rolling in.

Villaraigosa’s campaign announced that it raised more than $1.5 million, a significant amount this early in the race.

In response to the fundraising haul, Villlaraigosa released the following statement, “I am humbled by the overwhelming early response for our campaign that’s focused on solving tough problems on issues that matter like reducing crime and bringing down costs for middle class families. I know we can do big things for California.”

Villaraigosa’s entrance into the gubernatorial race shook up the race, which also includes former Senate President pro Tem Toni Atkins, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and former State Controller Betty Yee on the Democratic side.

On the Republican side, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco has expressed interest in running.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“This is an entirely predictable consequence of Gavin Newsom’s constant demonization of the companies California depends on for energy, jobs and tax revenue. As Californians continue to struggle with the highest gas prices and unemployment of any state in the nation, they know they are paying the price for Newsom’s political stunts. No wonder his approval ratings are at a record low.”

- Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, responding to news that oil company Chevron is relocating its headquarters from California to Texas.

