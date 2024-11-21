Decomposing body found in trash can

He knows the back alleys of Southwest Baltimore, but Dominic Butler had no idea what awaited him as he passed by the trash-strewn back yard of a vacant home in the 1900 block of McHenry Street on Wednesday. “It was like a mild scent,” recalled Butler, “When you walked through here, it was like a mild scent when you come through like something wasn’t living. So I don’t know how long he was back there.” Later, police responded to the area and discovered the decomposing body of a man inside a trash can amongst the clutter.