Decorated Army veteran received a free, brand-new house in Plant City
With Memorial Day coming up, many in the Tampa Bay area are celebrating those who served. On Thursday, one decorated veteran, in particular, received a free, brand-new house in Plant City. Friends, family, and supporters line the street waiting for a deserving veteran to be escorted into his new Plant City community. With American flags in hand, the crowd heads to the tent where a special ceremony will take place for Army Special Operations veteran Jose Santiago. Chief Warrant Officer Santiago enlisted in the Army in 1993, serving nearly 30 years.