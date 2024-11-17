‘Harbinger of doom’ oarfish washes up on California beach

The oarfish was found on Grandview surf beach in Encinitas near San Diego - Jam Press

A rare fish, regarded as a harbinger of doom, has washed up on the shore of Encinitas in southern California.

It is the second time this year that an oarfish has been found in the area.

Sightings are very rare, with fewer than a couple of dozen having been seen on the state’s coast in 120 years.

They inhabit the depths of the ocean in a region known as the mesopelagic zone, where light cannot reach.

Their ominous reputation is based on Japanese folklore, which says their appearance is a sign that an earthquake or tsunami could follow.

In January, an oarfish was caught shortly before an earthquake killed at least 12 people in Taiwan.

The oarfish was found by Alison Laferriere, and oceanography student, this month while she was walking on the beach.

“I thought, ‘Wow, this is amazing. I can’t believe there’s one right here,” she told the San Diego television station KFMB.

This fish was around 10ft long, but they can grow to more than 35ft.

Back in 2011, 20 oarfish were discovered on Japanese beaches shortly before one of the most powerful earthquakes in the country’s history.

“They’re a kind of open ocean, generally deep-sea fish. They probably like to hang out closer to 500 to 1000 plus ft underwater so we don’t encounter them that often, but occasionally,” Ben Frable, a collection manager at Scripps Institution of Oceanography said.

Several reasons why oarfish found

In August a 12ft-long oarfish was found floating off the coast of San Diego by a group of snorkellers and kayakers.

Michael Drexler, a fisheries scientist at Ocean Conservancy, said there could be several reasons why the fish had been found on the beach.

“Fish, like all animals, are going to look for things to eat, comfortable places to live, mates and food,” he said.

“So my guess would be this oarfish is looking for either of those things or maybe sick and veered off course.”

However, Mr Drexler played down the imminent threat of a disaster in California, despite the gruesome reputation of the fish.

“I know researchers have looked, especially on the west coast and haven’t found that relationship yet.”