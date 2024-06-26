A deeper dive into Arizona sober living homes pt.ll

For many, the sober living home industry has become synonymous with scandal over the last few years, but ABC15 is diving deeper into sober living homes, looking at the process homeowners must take, red flags to look for and the impact properly run sober living homes can have on their client’s lives. The three-part series can be found in our video player. Arizona Recovery Housing Association goes above and beyond state requirements and issues its own certifications in addition to DHS certification.