The Daily Beast

Evan Agostini/Getty ImagesVania Nonnenmacher, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen’s mother, died on Sunday, according to a report. Nonnenmacher’s death, reported first by Brazilian outlet GZH, came after she was admitted to a Porto Alegre hospital for treatment for an unspecified form of cancer. In addition to Bündchen, Nonnenmacher is survived by five other daughters and her husband, Valdir. Earlier this month, she was pictured in a carousel of images shared to Instagram by Bündchen, who wrote