DeepSeek: US tech stocks tumble on fears of cheaper Chinese AI

US tech firms exposed to big artificial intelligence (AI) investments are seeing their shares take a hammering over the emergence of a low-cost Chinese competitor.

The likes of Nvidia, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Alphabet all saw their stocks come under pressure as investors questioned whether their share prices, already widely viewed as overblown following a two-year AI-led frenzy, were justified.

Some market analysts put the combined losses in market value, across US tech, at more than $1trn (£802bn).

Leading AI chipmaker Nvidia's shares bled 11% at the open on Wall Street but were up to 17% lower during afternoon dealing, while the tech-focused Nasdaq index slid by more than 3%.

The declines were all put down to the emergence late last week of a Chinese AI chatbot that uses lower-cost chips.

It has since become the most popular free application on Apple's App Store across the US.

Start-up DeepSeek said its free assistant uses less data at a fraction of the cost of incumbent players' own large language assistants.

The market response intensified later in the day despite revelations DeepSeek was limiting new registrations due to the fallout from a cyberattack and complications caused by high demand.

Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management, said the company's cost claims had placed in doubt the market's AI-led dominance of the past two years that have seen AI-linked stocks repeatedly hit new highs.

He said of the repercussions: "It could mean less demand for chips, less need for a massive build-out of power production to fuel the models, and less need for large-scale data centres.

"However, it could also mean that AI becomes more accessible and help kickstart the development of a wide array of useful applications," he added.

DeepSeek's AI assistant is certainly proving popular, having overtaken ChatGPT on the App Store.

The chatbot's performance has even attracted praise from US rivals despite questions continuing to swirl over the 2023-founded company's technological development.

It was achieved despite tech export controls, designed to protect US patents, imposed on China by president Joe Biden in 2021.

The share price movements will likely be of concern to his successor in the White House, Donald Trump, who has long accused Chinese firms of profiting from US technology.

It also remains to be seen whether he will see the competition as aggressive towards US firms, having already indicated he is minded to allow Chinese-owned TikTok to escape a US ban but through shared ownership to help offset national security concerns.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "The US government - both under Donald Trump and previously under Joe Biden - have been trying to stop China from accessing Western technology.

"That strategy might have backfired as it looks to have encouraged China to ramp up efforts to build its own technology and we're now seeing evidence that the country is making waves."

Market experts said AI customers could ultimately benefit from a share price bounce once the market settled due to improved competition bringing down prices.

Away from the United States, another company licking its wounds on Monday was SoftBank, the Japanese investment firm.

Its shares were 8% down on the day, erasing all the gains seen since last week when Mr Trump announced SoftBank was part of an investment of up to $500bn (£400bn) in US AI infrastructure.